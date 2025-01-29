Furman University Fall 2024 Dean's List

GREENVILLE, S.C. (January 24, 2025) - The following Furman University students who live in your area were included on the dean's list for the 2024 fall semester. Furman's dean's list is composed of full-time undergraduate students who earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher on a four-point system.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, PARENTS AND/OR GUARDIANS (if listed)
Isle Of Palms, South Carolina
- Michael Enright. Enright's parents and/or guardians are Tamara Enright and John Enright.
- Griffin Farmery. Farmery's parents and/or guardians are Sharon Farmery and Benjamin Farmery.
- Ava Kane. Kane's parents and/or guardians are Paul Kane and Tatiana Kane.
- Caroline Stabene. Stabene's parents and/or guardians are Eric Stabene and Susan Stabene.
Johns Island, South Carolina
- Beck Dean. Dean's parents and/or guardians are Michelle Dean and Derek Dean.
- Isabella DeCosty. DeCosty's parents and/or guardians are Fiore Decosty and Angela Rumph.
- Catherine Hester. Hester's parents and/or guardians are Jerry Hester and Julia Hester.
- Meagan White. White's parents and/or guardians are Robin White and David White.