Halloween Safety Tips

As Halloween approaches, we want to ensure that everyone enjoys the treats instead of the tricks this holiday while staying safe. Here are some essential tips for a fun and safe Halloween:

1. Stick to Familiar Routes: When trick-or-treating, choose well-lit streets in areas you know well. Avoid shortcuts through unfamiliar neighborhoods.

2. Be Seen and Be Safe: Make sure you and your children wear some form of reflective attire, carry a flashlight, or even add reflective tape to costumes to enhance visibility to motorists.

3. Trick-or-Treat in Groups: Going out with friends or family is always safer than going alone. Look out for one another.

4. Porch Light Rule: Only approach houses with porch lights on. This indicates that they are participating in Halloween and are welcoming trick-or-treaters.

5. Fire Safety: If you have jack-o'-lanterns with candles inside, ensure they are placed away from curtains or flammable materials. Consider using battery-operated LED lights as a safer alternative.

6. Be especially alert and take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians and on curbs. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

﻿

7. Slow down in residential neighborhoods. Remember that popular trick-or-treating hours are 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Following these guidelines, we can all have a fun and safe Halloween celebration. IOPPD will have extra officers on patrol. Your safety is our top priority. Happy Spooky Season!