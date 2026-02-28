Heart of Palms: The Island That Hands You a Ladder

Expand Ernst and Prod

A month after launching our channel, we were filming and ended up at lunch next to Helen Leland, founder of Blender Bombs. She overheard us talking about our idea and offered our first collaboration. We had about 100 followers. She did not ask for statistics. She sent a contract and told us she was cheering for us.

That was our first ladder.

In month two, Megan Moulton, a world-renowned interior designer, welcomed us into her store for filming and a behind-the-scenes interview. She treated us as if our voices mattered, even though we were absolute beginners. Another ladder.

Leslie at II Brunettes offered us a brand deal. When we asked why us, she said she had been so blessed that she felt called to bless other women building something new. That is what rooting for beginners looks like.

Jaclyn at Younger You trusted us to represent her brand while we were still finding our footing. She was shaping her own business at the same time. We were beginners together, climbing side by side.

Naomi from Pop and Pallet donated her time and talent to help us celebrate gratitude at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center when we could offer her nothing in return. Her heart aligned with ours, and that was enough for her to show up.

The Island Eye gave us a column just weeks into this journey.

Zach Lary at the Isle of Palms Chamber and Ted Kinghorn with LENS connected and encouraged us along the way.

We have learned something important: this island roots for beginners. It does not wait for perfection. It does not require proof. It looks for heart.

When someone is brave enough to start, this community hands them a ladder.

Heart of the Palms exists because people chose to lift instead of measure.

If you are sitting on an idea right now, wondering whether you are ready, maybe you are not looking for proof.

Maybe you are just looking for a ladder.

We hope you find one here.