Heart of Palms: Two Cars for Two Good Causes

Sometimes the most meaningful moments in a community arrive in unexpected ways. This winter, they happened to arrive on four wheels.

Recently, we were fortunate to borrow not one but two very special cars, each generously shared by its owner for two very different — and very meaningful — causes. What stood out most was not the cars themselves, memorable as they were, but the people behind them and the joy they helped create.

The first was a classic 1966 Austin-Healey 3000 Mark III, owned by Kevin Merrill. Merrill graciously allowed his car to be featured in a video supporting Mom Prom, a local charity event benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The elegance and nostalgia of the Healey brought a timeless feel to the video, helping elevate the storytelling around an event rooted in hope, resilience, and community support for families affected by cystic fibrosis. It was a reminder that sometimes lending something you love can help shine a brighter light on a cause that matters.

The second experience could not have been more different — and was somehow just as special.

Enter the Pink Figgy, a limited-edition 1991 Nissan Figaro owned by Meredith Collins. For Valentine’s Day, the Pink Figgy became a rolling delivery of happiness as it pulled up to Somerby Assisted Living, filled with cookies, cupcakes, and Valentine’s treats for residents. The excitement was immediate. Smiles, laughter, and a whole lot of pink filled the space as residents gathered to see the car and enjoy the treats. It was simple, joyful, and deeply human.

What connected these two moments was generosity. Merrill and Meredith both said yes without hesitation. They trusted us with something personal and meaningful to them and, in doing so, helped create experiences that lifted others up. One car helped tell the story of a fundraiser supporting medical research. The other delivered sugar cookies and smiles to neighbors who deserved a little extra love.

In a world that often feels fast and disconnected, these moments served as a reminder that community is built through small acts of kindness. Sometimes it looks like opening your garage. Sometimes it looks like filling a pink car with cupcakes. And sometimes it looks like saying yes, simply because you can.

Two cars. Two good causes. And countless reminders that generosity, in any form, always goes a long way.