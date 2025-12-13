Heavy’s Barburger Expanding to Isle of Palms in 2026

Expand Heavy’s Barburger (Instagram)

Heavy’s Barburger, a popular neighborhood burger joint with locations in downtown Charleston and on Daniel Island, announced on social media that it plans to open a third location on the Isle of Palms.

The restaurant is expected to open in spring 2026 at 1012 Ocean Blvd., the former site of Papi’s Taqueria.

The Isle of Palms location will offer the same menu as the restaurant’s other outposts, including smash-style burgers, chicken wings, salads, soups, chicken sandwiches and onion rings. Heavy’s will also serve cocktails, including nonalcoholic options.

More information is available at heavysbarburger.squarespace.com.