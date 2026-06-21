Help Keep IOP Beautiful During Peak Beach Litter Season

The Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew is sounding the call for an “All Hands on Deck” litter sweep the Monday evening after Independence Day weekend while also adding a new series of Thursday evening cleanups in July — typically the busiest and most litter-prone month at the beach.

Anyone who wants to help keep Isle of Palms and America beautiful can volunteer for at least 30 minutes during the crew’s scheduled litter sweeps:

Mondays through Labor Day from 6 to 7 p.m.

Thursdays in July from 6 to 7 p.m.

The special All Hands on Deck Litter Sweep on Monday, July 6, coincides with the end of national Clean Beaches Week. It will follow what is expected to be the island’s busiest beach weekend of the year due to the City of Isle of Palms fireworks show on July 4.

The crew will co-host the All Hands on Deck event with the Isle of Palms Police Department and the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team. South Carolina Federal Credit Union will provide refreshments for volunteers.

“While we are making headway in preventing and cleaning up litter, we know the beach will need a deep clean after the holiday weekend,” said Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew co-founder Susan Hill Smith.

“The new Thursday night litter sweeps in July will help us keep up the momentum with large numbers of beachgoers expected throughout the month,” Smith added. “During this busy period, we encourage visitors to pack in and pack out so the trash receptacles provided by the City of Isle of Palms are not overwhelmed.”

Everyone can help prevent litter when visiting the beach by packing lightly, limiting disposable packaging, including items restricted by the City of Isle of Palms, and taking care not to leave belongings behind.

“We would love for beachgoers to take a few minutes to collect litter each time they visit,” Smith added.

Check-in for all litter sweeps will take place along the beach walkover in the 1100 block of Ocean Boulevard, between the outdoor showers and the city restroom building featuring the IOP postcard mural, next to Coconut Joe’s.

Supplies will be provided. No advance registration is required, and all ages are welcome.

Volunteers can receive an IOP Cleanup Crew magnet, which provides free parking in the city’s parking lots during future scheduled litter sweeps.

The IOP Cleanup Crew uses volunteer power to keep the coast clean, protect natural ecosystems and public health, and document litter to help address the pollution crisis, including microplastics. Working with the South Carolina Aquarium’s conservation team and the aquarium’s Litter Journal program, the crew has engaged thousands of volunteer citizen scientists in collecting and documenting nearly 300,000 litter items since 2018.

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