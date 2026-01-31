Hidden Hearts: A Valentine’s Day Scavenger Hunt on the Island

Expand Ernst and Prod

Valentine’s Day on the island has never been about grand gestures or over-the-top romance. It’s about sunset walks, familiar faces, small businesses we love and finding joy in the little things. This year, that spirit continues with something lighthearted and unexpected: Hidden Hearts.

Hidden Hearts is a Valentine’s Day scavenger hunt designed to celebrate love in all its forms on the island. In the days leading up to Valentine’s Day, gift cards to local restaurants and businesses will be hidden around the island. Clues will be shared through short videos on Instagram (@heartofthepalms), encouraging locals and visitors alike to get outside, explore and have a little fun.

At its heart, the scavenger hunt is about supporting local businesses and celebrating the places that make the island feel like home. Each hidden valentine represents a small business that helps shape the community, from favorite lunch spots to shops locals visit year-round.

Valentine’s Day can sometimes feel exclusive or overdone. Hidden Hearts flips that idea on its head. It is playful, inclusive and meant to remind participants that love does not always look like roses and chocolates. Sometimes it looks like a walk through the neighborhood, a shared laugh or a surprise gift card tucked away somewhere unexpected.

So keep your eyes open, follow along for clues and don’t take Cupid too seriously this year. After all, on the island, love is best when it is shared, celebrated and rooted in community.