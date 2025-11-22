Holding Back the Tides

This past fall, the last palm tree fell outside the Bernsteins’ Isle of Palms residence as the ocean continued to erode the beach. This tree wasn’t the only thing falling to nature’s relentless onslaught on their home and the surrounding area. Garage floor concrete fell away as the sand supporting the structure was pulled out from under it.

The latest and most dangerous experience Jimmy and Barbara Bernstein had from the oncoming tide’s swells was when their home’s main propane tank broke off its concrete platform and floated out into the ocean. It was early on a Sunday morning, around 5 a.m., and gas was leaking badly. Within hours, the fire department and propane company were able to relocate the tank and securely restore its operation. As the ocean continues to wear away at their property, past the sandbag barriers, this secure spot may not be safe for long.

Living along the coast, the Bernsteins are no strangers to storms and water surges from king tides, high currents and winds. But what was once their paradise has now become a constant source of anxiety about their home’s safety.

“I wake up in the morning and ask, ‘What damage has happened?’” Jimmy said. His deck used to be his refuge, but now, seeing the intruding ocean, it no longer brings the peace of mind it once did. Instead, it brings nightmares and heartbreak.

“The lower level of the house isn’t covered by any insurance,” Jimmy shared — and not by choice. No insurance company will insure it. The Bernsteins’ garage has fallen into the ocean three times.

“That’s our property when we moved here,” Jimmy and Barbara said, holding a picture of a beachfront with ample distance to the ocean, dotted with seagrass, robust sand dunes and beachgoers. After moving there in 2011, they noticed the beach’s shape beginning to change in 2014 and 2015, escalating to new extremes in recent years.

“The first big storm that came was Hurricane Matthew. Most people lost their backdoor stairs. We did too,” Barbara said. “We were in the process of remodeling… thank goodness we were safe after that.”

“We had backdoor vegetation, at least six palm trees, plus some smaller palmetto palms,” Barbara said. Jimmy, incredulous, asked, “Can you believe it? There was so much beachfront back then — plenty of natural walkways to the ocean and sturdy wooden piers protecting the dunes.”

Looking over their deck balcony now, their yard has disappeared and the ocean awaits, buffeting close to their home. A barricade of sandbags stands guard against the swells. No more natural pathways or decks allow beach access because the ocean encroaches more each day. At a recent gathering Barbara hosted, a king tide surged up their walkway, through their garage and down the street, making it hard for guests to access the home during the short hours she had to prepare for the event.

There have been attempts to keep the ocean from destroying area properties. The sandbags are the most recent. Barbara recalled the last beach project, which added five feet of sand — about the length of a football field. Isle of Palms’ last major beach renourishment project was in 2018, typically done every eight to 10 years.

“What’s unfortunate is that we have no FEMA funds right now, so no federal money is going toward renourishment,” Jimmy said. “When they last did it in 2018, they were hoping it would last 10 years… but now they’ve shortened the estimate to eight years.”

The next major renourishment project is scheduled for November 2026, but it’s possible the timeframe could move up to March. For homes like the Bernsteins’, it can’t happen soon enough.

And the cost of major renourishment is high. Since 2017, Congress has approved more than $770 million to replenish sand on the nation’s beaches, but the ocean continues to pull it out to sea. Whatever portion of that federal funding was dedicated to Isle of Palms is largely gone now.

“We thought when they first did that renourishment, ‘This is a humongous amount of sand.’ Then people were complaining they had to haul their wagons just to get to the beach,” Barbara said. “It was fine for a while, but soon after the project was completed, the receding began. It wasn’t until the December 2023 nor’easter… that storm was the most drastic I’d ever seen. I had rows of that purple grass, and I watched the water take every bit.”

Homes falling prey to the ocean isn’t just affecting Isle of Palms — it’s an Eastern Seaboard trend. Since 2020, 27 privately owned homes have fallen into the ocean in the Outer Banks, North Carolina. The loss affecting that community — their limited land being reshaped by the ocean, homes destroyed and tourism threatened — mirrors the reality happening on South Carolina’s coast. What is happening to the Bernsteins has a ripple effect on a larger scale, affecting Isle of Palms, the Lowcountry and South Carolina’s tourism economy.

Other beach-maintenance alternatives, such as geotubes, currently require private funding. Geotubes are large tube-shaped bags made of high-strength, porous geotextile fabric filled with sand or dewatered sludge to create durable barriers.

“The state wants residents and local municipalities to bear the burden, but it is too big of a project. It’s a million-and-a-half-dollar minimum,” Jimmy said. And there’s no guarantee geotube technology will mitigate damage locally.

One solution the Bernsteins see for countering erosion is “large rocks and boulders,” pointing to their neighbors’ properties about 150 yards south of them. This rock, sand and vegetation dune was built by special permit in 1983 and has been enough to maintain a backyard for those homes. While recent storms washed away sand and vegetation on top, the homes remain relatively safe, while the waves continue to strike unprotected properties.

Though a man-made barrier of large rocks and boulders seems like a sensible solution to the Bernsteins, not everyone agrees. But from their viewpoint, seeing is believing.

“I think it’s the only thing that’s going to save us,” Barbara said. The idea has merit: it’s essentially a one-time expense compared to repeatedly dumping sand during last-minute emergencies. However, hauling in rocks and boulders to protect a private home would require patience, paperwork and permits — and for people like the Bernsteins, time is running out.

The Wild Dunes Community Association is sympathetic to homeowners but says its hands are tied legally and financially. Its funding is limited compared to the city, county or state. Changing the law would be required for the association to assist these homes, and not all legislators in Columbia see the issue as a priority.

Hopefully, legislative, technical and financial support can lead to a more permanent fix to the beach erosion threatening homes and impacting broader communities and commerce. As Jimmy said, “What they’re doing now isn’t even a waterproof Band-Aid. It’s a Band-Aid that you put on, and it falls right off.”

Their home, like many others up and down the South Carolina coast, requires more than expensive quick fixes. It needs long-term planning, strong leadership, strategic thinking and immediate action from the community and local government.