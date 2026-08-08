HOLY SMOKE: Heavenly BBQ at Miracle Prices

If you love good pork barbecue, this event is for you. The best barbecue in the Mount Pleasant area may be the barbecue you can buy at the upcoming annual fundraiser put on by Connections, the men’s group at First United Methodist Church on Isle of Palms.

A barbecue pork platter with baked beans, coleslaw, pickles and a roll is only $10. A container of barbecue (close to a pound) with no sides is $12. Desserts prepared by women of the church will be sold on-site and priced separately.

Preorder online and pick up at the drive-thru at the church on Saturday, Oct. 3, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can buy tickets online at iopmethodist.com using Venmo or place your order as you drive through at the church and pick it up immediately. Cash, checks and Venmo are accepted.

This is great barbecue, prepared by a master of barbecuing from Shelby, North Carolina. The men of the church have held this event for more than a dozen years, so the preparation and serving logistics run smoothly.

This event has served many pounds of barbecue over the years and raised well over $100,000 for charity. Since 2018, the focus has been exclusively on local charities, such as East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), East Cooper Meals on Wheels, One80 Place (for veterans and people experiencing homelessness), HALOS (for grandparents providing foster care), My Sister’s House (for victims of domestic abuse) and Epworth Children’s Home.

As you feast on barbecue, you will also be supporting those in our community who need a helping hand. If you are so inclined, you are welcome to make an extra donation when you order through Venmo or when you pick up your order.

Again, this event is Saturday, Oct. 3, and runs only from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plan to pick up your order to enjoy as you watch the fall football games or simply to provide a feast for your family.

What a divine deal!