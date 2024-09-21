Holy Smoke! Isle of Palms Fundraiser Serves Up Great BBQ and Community Support

Expand Provided

If you love good pork BBQ, the best in the Isle of Palms–Mount Pleasant area may be the BBQ you can buy at the semiannual fundraiser put on by the Men’s Club of Isle of Palms United Methodist Church.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, a BBQ pork platter with baked beans, coleslaw, pickles, and a roll is $10. A large cup of BBQ with no sides is also $10. Tasty desserts, prepared by the women of the church, are sold on-site and priced separately.

Pre-order online and pick up at the drive-through at the church on Saturday, Oct. 5, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. You can buy tickets online at iopmethodist.com using Venmo, or place your order at the drive-through and pick it up immediately. Cash, checks, and Venmo are accepted. The church is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization.

This is top-notch food, prepared by a master barbecuer from Shelby, North Carolina. The men of the church have held this event in the spring and fall for over 12 years. In that time, we’ve raised more than $100,000 for charity.

Since 2018, we've focused on six local charities: East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO), East Cooper Meals on Wheels, One80 Place (for veterans and the homeless), HALOS (for grandparents providing foster care), My Sister’s House (for victims of domestic abuse), and Epworth Children’s Home. So while you enjoy BBQ, you’re also helping those in need within our community. If you're inclined, you're welcome to make an extra donation either through Venmo or when you pick up your order.

The event is Saturday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plan to pick up your order and treat your family to a feast.