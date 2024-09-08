Honoring Heroes: Isle of Palms Exchange Club Prepares for Veterans Day Flag Display

Expand Isle of Palms Exchange Club members presenting a check to the Tri-County Veterans Support Network (Provided)

As we enter September, our thoughts naturally turn to the fall season, and for veterans and their families, this means preparing to celebrate Veterans Day on Nov. 11. For the families and friends of veterans, this is a time of remembrance and an opportunity to honor their service. This year marks the second Veterans Day that the Isle of Palms Exchange Club will be erecting flags in honor of our veterans at Towne Centre and the Isle of Palms Exchange Club.

Residents can sponsor a flag through the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Americanism Committee. Your flag can be flown at either the Isle of Palms Exchange Club or Towne Centre for Veterans Day. To sponsor a flag or become a Bronze, Silver, or Gold Sponsor, visit IOPFlagsforHeroes.com to obtain a sponsor form.

Your sponsored flag(s) will be flown one week before Veterans Day and remain up for one week after the holiday. Eighty flags will be displayed at the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, and shoppers at Towne Centre will be greeted by the sight of flags flying around the "Circle," making a strong statement of American support for our veterans and honoring their service and that of their families.

All funds raised by the Isle of Palms Exchange Club Americanism Program of Service go directly to veteran organizations that support veterans throughout the year in the Tri-County area. So far this calendar year, $20,000 has been donated to these organizations, including The Fisher House, Tri-County Veterans, Vantage Point Foundation, Urban Farm Growing Minds, Tri-County Veterans Support Network, She’s Veteran, and the VA Hospital, to name a few. One of these donations was a $10,000 contribution to the Tri-County Veterans Support Network.

To become a sponsor or to sponsor a flag(s) for your veteran(s), visit IOPFlagsforHeroes.com. The deadline for sponsoring a flag is Oct. 15.