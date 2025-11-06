How Isle of Moms Was Born: A Story Told by Jen + Lisa

Jen: Y’all! The series of events that led to us writing this column swirls with the island magic that permeates life on Isle of Palms. Does our small community feel like a jewel to you, too? A place where residents and local businesses support one another so naturally that kismet fills our golf cart–lined streets? If so, none of this story will surprise you. It’s just another reminder of what a glittering gem of opportunity our island truly is.

Lisa: It started one afternoon in late August when I had a birthday lunch at Obstinate Daughter with a few friends, including Jen. Between bites of peach pizza, ricotta gnocchi and farro piccolo, I was talking about how my twin daughters, professional content creators Katelyn and Julia, had just headed back to college at Florida State University. The house suddenly felt so quiet without their creative energy, and I was missing the buzz.

Jen: Part of the conversation went straight over my head because I didn’t even have a TikTok account. But I did have a love for trying new things and a background in art, so I said, “Hey Lisa, why don’t we start making content together?”

Lisa: At first, I laughed. It sounded like one of those lunch-table ideas you toss out between dessert and the check. But also — why not?

Jen: By the end of the day, we’d filmed a lighthearted video about my son’s soccer cleats not arriving in time for practice at the Isle of Palms Rec Center. What’s a mom to do when Amazon’s running late and Target’s sold out?

Lisa: The next afternoon, we made another video, this time with our daughters, Mia (9) and Rosie (8). Between the giggles and filming, we decided to create content that connected local entrepreneurs and families, celebrated our community, and used social media for genuine, lighthearted causes.

Jen: By day seven, we were collaborating with local artists, entrepreneurs and friends to create content that highlighted not just our beaches and businesses, but also the people who make this place so vibrant and soulful.

Lisa: Eight weeks later, the Island Eye News team invited us to lunch. Jen was trying to get out of it — something about laundry piles and a new puppy — but I said, “Jen! Never skip a lunch!”

Jen: An hour later, we were offered the Isle of Moms column you’re reading now.

Lisa: And here we are — still laughing, still learning, still celebrating the who, what and wear of island life.

Jen: We can’t wait to share more stories that spotlight our favorite place on earth.

XO,

Jen and Lisa