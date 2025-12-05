How Isle of Palms Turned One House Into Santa’s Workshop

By the time the sun slipped behind the marsh on Dec. 2, Ted and Anne Kinghorn’s Isle of Palms home had transformed into something between a holiday movie set and a cheerful fire-code violation. Stacks of board games — Life, Sorry, Monopoly, Clue, Jumanji and more — rose like festive skyscrapers along the walls. Rolls of wrapping paper unfurled across tables and chairs.

Dozens of neighbors filtered in, armed with scissors, tape and the kind of seasonal spirit that can make even the most complicated gift-wrapping job feel like a communal triumph. The mission: wrap more than 100 board games for the families of Isle of Palms first responders, a project led by LENS Foundation board representative and holiday crusader Lexi Kinsaul.

“As a board representative, it is my special holiday mission to collect over 100 board games to bring smiles to our first responders and their families,” Kinsaul said, pausing beside a tower of Candy Land. “These gifts are a small token of our gratitude for their dedication all year long.”

But thanks to a stunning act of generosity from Yanni Law Firm — a donation of 140 brand-new board games — the LENS team found themselves delightfully ahead of schedule and heartwarmingly overwhelmed.

John “Yanni” Bohren of Yanni Law APC reflected on why he supports the mission so wholeheartedly: “It is with great honor that I can play a small part in this year’s mission. I appreciate the opportunity to give back to these fine heroes and to be invited into this amazing organization.”

“Thank you, Yanni, for your unbelievable generosity and for bringing the fun,” Kinsaul added. “Your kindness is the perfect expression of holiday spirit.”

The gifts will be delivered during a special luncheon on Dec. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Isle of Palms Public Safety Building, where LENS volunteers will once again come together — this time with sandwiches instead of scissors — to celebrate the families who protect the island with courage and compassion.

But if the board games and wrapping paper are the most visible symbols of the season, they represent only a fraction of what the LENS Foundation quietly accomplishes year-round.

It’s easy to spot the popsicle deliveries on Labor Day weekend, the back-to-school gift cards slipped discreetly to public safety families, the Thanksgiving loaves of bread from The Blue Root or the December board-game blitz. What you don’t see are the hardship awards that help with emergency medical bills. The educational scholarships — like the recent $4,000 award to a firefighter’s daughter beginning her academic journey. The equipment and training needs funded quietly and quickly when departments come up short.

“There’s a lot happening behind the scenes at all times,” said Director Ted Kinghorn, who has turned generosity into a well-honed art form. “While this is a season people are more cognizant of giving, we try to adopt this spirit year-round. Our police officers and firefighters need our support all year. Donations help us say yes when an officer asks for help with their child’s tuition or a chief is short on funds for equipment or vital training programs.”

And so, under the glow of string lights and the rustle of holiday wrap, Isle of Palms once again reminded itself what community looks like — neighbors helping neighbors, gratitude made tangible and joy wrapped with care.

As the island heads into the holidays, consider this your gentle nudge: if you’re looking for a gift that never goes out of style, supporting the LENS Foundation just might be the most meaningful item on your list.

May your season be merry, your board games competitive and your hearts as full as the LENS toy drive. Happy holidays, Isle of Palms — may generosity be your brightest tradition of all.

Learn more at LENSIOP.org.