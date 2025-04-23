Huey’s at Wild Dunes to host Kentucky Derby Party

On Saturday, May 3rd, Huey’s at Wild Dunes Resort is transforming into a "spirited Southern soiree," offering a front-row seat to beachside Kentucky Derby festivities.

In collaboration with Woodford Reserve, the celebration takes place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with a bourbon tasting at 5 p.m., accompanied by bites and a cocktail menu. Drink highlights include the Dark Horse Margarita, blending Herradura Reposado with Charred Orange Curaçao and Dunes Citrus Mix; the Golden Derby, a twist with Vodka or Woodford Rye, Grapefruit, and Honey; and the Triple Crown Julep, a take on a classic with Woodford Reserve, three kinds of mint, and aromatic bitters. For those skipping the spirits, non-alcoholic options will also be available.

Guests are invited to arrive in their Derby best for a chance to win prizes in the “Best Hat” and “Best Dressed” contests. Tickets are not required, however, reservations are strongly recommended. The event is free to enter.

