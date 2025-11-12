IOP 9–12 Rec Soccer: The Men’s Center finishes unbeaten regular season; playoffs wrap week of Nov. 10

The Men’s Center capped an unbeaten regular season in the Isle of Palms 9–12 Rec Youth Soccer League with a hard-fought win under the lights on Oct. 30 against Rough House Pictures. The match closed league play and set the stage for the playoffs, which are underway and will conclude the week of Nov. 10.

This season’s teams include The Men’s Center, The Windjammer, and Rough House Pictures.

Congratulations to all players, coaches, families, and sponsors for a spirited season and great sportsmanship throughout.

Coaches

Head Coach (pictured): Steve Beck

Assistant Coaches: Ben Boisson, Daniela Gambino

Players