IOP Announces Community Door Decorating Contest Winners

The City of Isle of Palms held a door decorating contest from early November to early December where residents and business owners were invited to showcase their creativity and holiday spirit by transforming their doors into fun, themed displays. Winners were announced and awarded during the Holiday Street Festival on December 7th.

Residents competed in three categories: Most Traditional, Most Festive, and Most Creative. Businesses competed in one category: Best Overall. You can see the winners below:

Resident Categories

Most Traditional

Jane Pearman

Most Creative

Marcy Thompson

Most Festive

Jen Prod

Business Category

Best Overall