IOP City Council Approves $328,000 Emergency Access Path Project

The Isle of Palms City Council has approved a $328,000 contract with Truluck Construction Inc. to build an emergency access path connecting Ocean Boulevard and 14th Avenue to the beach through the County Park.

The project aims to improve emergency medical services (EMS) and responder access to the beach, addressing challenges caused by beach erosion.

“This became particularly crucial when erosion began impacting traditional access points,” Interim City Administrator Douglas Kerr said. “Historically, responders used 9th and 5th Avenue accesses, but those have become increasingly unreliable.”

The original project budget of $250,000 was set two years ago based on preliminary estimates without detailed designs. However, the lowest bid came in at $328,000, which includes a remote-operated gate and a clatter bridge. To offset costs, Charleston County has agreed to cover part of the $54,000 cost for the clatter bridge, bringing the city’s share closer to initial projections. While the county will manage routine maintenance of the path, the city will remain responsible for major repairs.

“A new access gate would give EMS and responders the ability to get out to the beach at a moment's notice,” Kerr said.

During a special council meeting on Jan. 7, Councilman Scott Pierce expressed frustration over the county’s limited financial contribution, noting that most of the project is on county property and serves the broader community.

The County Park is expected to be closed for much of February to facilitate the project.