Isle of Palms City Council Candidates Respond to Questionnaire

The Island Eye News asked the eight candidates for four open seats on the Isle of Palms City Council to share their opinions on several questions important to residents. We asked six questions in total and will publish their answers in pairs over the next few issues.

Responses to the first two questions list incumbents first, followed by the other candidates in alphabetical order by last name. In the Oct. 17 issue, the order will be reversed, with a random order used in the Oct. 31 issue.

1. Why are you running for office on Isle of Palms? What are your ideas for making life better for the residents of Isle of Palms?

Serving on City Council these past four years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. My wife, Carol, and I are proud to call Isle of Palms our home. Like so many of you, we chose this island because it is more than just a place to live—it is a community filled with natural beauty, neighborly spirit, family-owned businesses, and a way of life worth protecting. I am running for re-election because I want to continue working every day to safeguard what makes Isle of Palms so special while addressing the challenges that come with growth, tourism, and changing times.

As our surrounding region grows, we face increasing challenges with traffic, parking, and the rapid expansion of visitors. Without thoughtful action, these pressures could disrupt the peace, character, and livability of our neighborhoods. My goal is to find a healthy balance where residents, businesses, and visitors all thrive together. That means improving traffic flow on key roads, such as Palm Boulevard, while protecting neighborhoods from overflow parking and enforcing livability rules that preserve the family-friendly nature of our community. It also means promoting Isle of Palms as a safe, welcoming, family-oriented destination that enhances, rather than overwhelms, our way of life.

Effective governance is at the heart of meeting these challenges. The City Council’s role is to provide proactive leadership, plan for the long term, and ensure that policies are implemented with accountability and transparency. I believe in keeping residents engaged through open communication, clear reporting, and advisory groups that give citizens a strong voice in shaping policy. Modern technology can help collect better data, track progress on major projects, and make city services more accessible to everyone.

A safe community is the foundation of everything we value. I am committed to giving our police, fire, and emergency responders the staffing, training, and tools they need to keep our island safe. This includes active policing, competitive pay, transparent reporting of crime statistics, and strong preparation for hurricanes, flooding, and other emergencies.

As a former CEO and CFO, I also bring decades of experience in financial stewardship. Isle of Palms deserves a city government that is fiscally disciplined, transparent, and focused on long-term results. I will continue to safeguard taxpayer dollars, publish clear budget information, and ensure our investments bring measurable community benefits.

Finally, protecting the natural resources that make Isle of Palms unique is both an environmental responsibility and an economic necessity. I will advocate for beach renourishment, exploration of new erosion-control technologies, water-quality protections, sustainable development practices, and community education programs that encourage stewardship among residents and visitors alike.

My vision is simple: safer streets, stronger finances, robust beaches, and a community where residents come first. With your support, I will continue working to ensure Isle of Palms remains the safe, vibrant, and welcoming place we all love to call home.

I am running for City Council because I truly love this island and the people who call it home. As I promised four years ago, I have worked hard for the residents. We have accomplished a lot, but I believe that with proper leadership and a City Council committed to putting residents first, we can do much more.

In the short term, we need to focus on livability. Our police force is outstanding, but they can only use the tools the city provides. If we give them the right tools, they can and will work to improve our quality of life and the enjoyment of the island for all who come here.

In the long term, we must develop a plan to address drainage, flooding and beach erosion in the face of sea level rise. We have made significant improvements to drainage, but many areas still flood during heavy rains. Pumping sand is increasingly expensive and will likely need to be done more often in the future. We must confront these issues head-on and find solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally sound.

When I learned that two council members were not seeking reelection, I felt my 40-plus years as a resident and 10 years of service on the Planning Commission would be an asset to City Council.

I see a need to preserve a healthy business and tourism industry while ensuring it does not negatively affect the residential quality of life that drew me to the island. Along with the city’s continued focus on traffic and drainage issues, I believe we should develop long-term plans to protect the natural and community resources we currently enjoy.

My wife, Jody, and I moved to the Isle of Palms in January 2025. Jody, a United States Marine Corps Veteran; one of our sons, a current Marine Embassy Guard; and I—having led healthcare organizations that drive community wellness solutions—have always believed in contributing to our community and country. We feel strongly motivated to make a positive contribution to the Isle of Palms as our new home.

I approach this opportunity as a newcomer without any historic bias. I am a pragmatic neighbor who listens and gets things done. I believe that using my 38 years of executive leadership experience—working through complex issues, relying on fact-based information, collaborating as part of a team, and listening for understanding—can add value and help protect our island’s quality of life for residents, visitors, and future generations.

I saw an opportunity to add value and continue contributing to our community. I felt I could bring a fresh perspective to City Council. This island is my family’s home, where I am raising my daughters, and I feel an obligation to contribute to Isle of Palms in any way I can.

Isle of Palms is my home. My husband, Bob, and I first bought a home here in 2013 and made the island our permanent residence in 2016. Like many of you, we were drawn by the beach, the small-town atmosphere, and the strong sense of community. And, truthfully, we also knew our three daughters and their families would likely visit often.

Before moving here full-time, I advocated for my children in the public school system, which grew into broader advocacy at both the county and state levels of government. But it is local government—the level closest to the people—that matters most to me. Our homes, neighborhoods, and quality of life are the very things I am committed to protecting.

In 2021, when the state legislature attempted to impose parking requirements on Isle of Palms, I viewed it as an overreach of state authority. That concern led me to join a resident group formed at then-Mayor Carroll’s request, which eventually became the Barrier Island Preservation Alliance. Since then, I have been an active voice for residents before City Council and the legislature, advocating for our community’s best interests.

Now, I am ready to serve directly—with integrity, a willingness to listen, and a focus on practical solutions that preserve the quality of life we all value. My priorities include:

Safety. Isle of Palms was once ranked the safest city in South Carolina. By 2025, we had fallen to No. 17. I am committed to strengthening police, fire, and emergency resources so we can return to the top.

Protecting Our Neighborhoods. Residents deserve the peaceful use of their homes. That requires consistent enforcement of our noise ordinance and maintaining the 2015 Parking Plan.

Managing Tourism Responsibly. Tourism is part of who we are, but it must be managed. I support a comprehensive Palm Boulevard plan that aligns short-term improvements with long-term traffic solutions, along with continued collaboration with Mount Pleasant and SCDOT to address Connector traffic in a way that balances resident needs with visitor access.

Preserving Our Residential Character. We cannot go back to the past, but we can protect what we have. I am committed to keeping Isle of Palms rooted in our Comprehensive and Strategic Plans as a primarily residential, family-friendly community. I do not support resurrecting the referendum to cap short-term rentals. I do support a council policy that defines a desired balance of full-time residents, part-time homeowners, and short-term rentals.

I am running because I care deeply about the future of Isle of Palms. This is not just where I live—it is where I have chosen to put down roots and give back. With thoughtful leadership and collaboration, we can protect our neighborhoods, manage growth wisely, and preserve the character of our island for generations to come.

I love living here, and I truly care about our community. We are very blessed and fortunate to call this island home. It is important that we focus on protecting and improving our community, especially during the first warm Saturdays at the beginning of summer when traffic becomes gridlocked. We welcome 20,000 to 30,000 visitors who come to enjoy the beach for the day, and we must be creative with solutions. We absolutely need to ensure the 2015 parking plan is supported by City Council and the state. The Charleston area is growing at a rapid rate, but Isle of Palms can’t get any bigger.

Now is the time to plan how we can manage traffic and day visitors to the island so everyone can get on and off as quickly as possible. Tourism is a vital part of our local economy, but we must be proactive and creative as Charleston continues to grow.

Also, I cannot stress this enough: We must prioritize safety. Safety — along with the beach — is the top reason many of us moved here, and we must keep our community safe. A couple of years ago, there was a shooting on the beach, and just this past week there was a carjacking at gunpoint on Folly Beach. These incidents were perpetrated by Charleston locals. Sadly, I see this as a reminder that we must ensure we have the safest community possible for our families. The best way to maintain our quality of life is by keeping our community safe.

I am running for office to ensure that any policy created, adjusted, or eliminated is done for the benefit of all residents. I want to make sure all consequences of a policy are considered and discussed before moving forward.

The best way to improve life for our residents is to continue fostering relationships with neighboring communities. By strengthening these connections, council can make more informed local policy decisions and build support from regional stakeholders to better advocate with the county and state for resources to address road, traffic, and beach issues.

To make life better for residents, I believe council members should be willing to represent our community beyond the council chambers. A council member must be the face and brand of our community.

2. The beaches in many parts of the island are worse than they have ever been and worse than many surrounding communities. Do you believe this is an existential threat to the residential, rental, and business community, and what would you do to remedy this situation?

The beaches of Isle of Palms are more than stretches of sand—they are the foundation of our community’s identity, economy, and way of life. Today, however, our beaches are in worse condition than ever, falling behind many surrounding coastal communities. This is not simply a cosmetic issue; it is an existential threat to our island’s future.

Our beaches are our greatest treasure. If we allow them to deteriorate, we put at risk the quality of life for residents, the strength of our rental market, and the businesses that depend on visitors choosing Isle of Palms over other destinations.

Healthy beaches sustain every part of our island:

For residents: They provide recreation, protection from storms, and the natural beauty that makes Isle of Palms home.

For rentals and tourism: They ensure clean, wide, welcoming shorelines that keep visitors returning year after year.

For local businesses: They drive the foot traffic that restaurants, shops, bars, and service providers rely on to thrive.

If we allow our beaches to decline, we risk falling property values, shrinking tourism, and a weaker tax base that funds essential city services.

To protect and restore our beaches, I am committed to a multi-layered strategy:

Accelerated renourishment: Launch proactive sand replenishment cycles before reaching crisis levels, while securing state and federal funding so residents aren’t carrying the full cost.

Shoal management: Expand shoal realignment and dredging projects to keep sand flowing naturally to eroded areas.

Protective infrastructure: Enhance dunes with vegetation and fencing, while planning long-term for sea-level rise.

Fiscal readiness: Pursue dedicated funding sources to maintain strong reserves for emergency repairs.

Community transparency: Maintain a Beach Committee made up of residents to identify leading-edge erosion technologies and provide data-driven updates so everyone understands the challenges and solutions.

We cannot afford to wait and hope our beaches repair themselves—action is required now. I am committed to leading with urgency and collaboration, bringing residents, businesses, and regional partners together to secure the future of our shoreline. By protecting our beaches, we protect property values, strengthen our local economy, and preserve the island lifestyle we all cherish.

The Beach Preservation Committee has worked hard to determine what a healthy beach looks like and what we need to do to get there. While adding sand to erosional areas provides a dry sand beach, we also need to understand the history and reasons for this erosion to determine an effective remedy.

The northeast end of the island experiences erosional and accretional cycles. Historically, the city, Wild Dunes, and state and federal agencies have shared the cost of keeping sand on the beach. As state and federal funding becomes harder to secure, the city and Wild Dunes need to meet and determine a path forward that is fair and sustainable for both parties.

The southwest end of the island has generally been accretional, going back as far as maps of the island exist. This began to change slowly around 2009 and more noticeably over the past three to five years. While the solution may still involve adding sand, I believe we first need to understand the cause of this change. What has happened in the last 15–20 years that has caused this area to lose rather than gain sand? Until we identify the cause, our attempts to fix the problem may continue to be swept away and could even be ineffective.

Erosion issues on barrier islands are nothing new. While erosion can be disastrous for individual property owners, I would not consider it an existential threat to the island as a whole. The city has and continues to monitor and plan for beach and dune renourishment. I do believe the city could be more aggressive in securing state funding and grants. Funding for these efforts is limited, so we need to make the best use of available resources to benefit the entire island. While we are reacting to issues identified in the current Beachfront Management Plan, we should also begin planning for funding and implementation of future renourishment projects.

Safeguarding the Future of Isle of Palms Beaches

Yes. Based on my research, if erosion continues at current rates in the most impacted areas, the island faces locally existential threats due to potential property loss, declining rental demand, infrastructure vulnerability, and a negative impact on the community identity as a destination with healthy beaches. Engineering consultants indicate that certain sections—such as Beachwood East, Seascape, and Ocean Club in Wild Dunes—are in “emergency condition” zones, and current erosion outpaces natural replenishment. This suggests that some areas may eventually become too difficult to protect.

Some options currently being pursued include:

Emergency Fixes Only: Quick relief, such as sandbags and trucking, but forecasted to be unsustainable. I support this approach along with additional long-term “protect in place” strategies.

Protect in Place Strategies: Proactive nourishment and dune restoration—large-scale nourishment every 4–8 years with dune rebuilding, planting, fencing, and managed public access. Includes shoal management projects. Dune systems provide the best long-term defense for barrier islands and are cost-effective over time. I support ongoing planning and execution along with building an enhanced 20-year plan.

Hybrid/Managed Retreat: Protect key zones while planning voluntary buyouts in unsustainable areas. I do not currently support a managed retreat implementation plan, but it should remain part of the discussion regarding feasibility and cost.

My Recommendations (open to review, feedback, and implementation):

Continue driving long-term “protect in place” strategies while evaluating alternative approaches required for FEMA and other sustained funding sources.

Adopt a 20-year plan: regular nourishment, dune rebuilding, and shoal management projects. Secure and prioritize recurring funding from multiple sources: city beach preservation fees, transient occupancy/tourism taxes, county/state grants, USACE partnerships, and FEMA public assistance. Small local projects can use the city’s Beach Preservation Fund, while larger projects can leverage Corps funding.

Strengthen ordinances: enforce setbacks, protect dunes, support science-based renourishment, and consistently enforce permitting rules.

Engage the community: share clear data, explain funding needs, involve residents, improve monitoring and transparency, fund yearly volume and profile monitoring, publish anticipated nourishment windows, and create a clear communication plan for rentals and businesses.

Plan ahead: explore and pilot alternative programs in the most vulnerable zones.

Bottom Line: Without enhanced planning and action, erosion is an existential threat to IOP’s homes, rentals, and economy. With smart long-term planning, secured funding, and community buy-in, the Isle of Palms can protect its shoreline, preserve property values, and sustain tourism for the next generation.

This issue disproportionately impacts our beachfront residents, particularly in certain parts of the island. Yes, I see this as a threat to those residents, but I do not view the erosion as an existential threat to our rental or business communities.

The beach is a complex issue, and it is our responsibility to address it in a way that is conscientious of the island’s ecosystems. I do not have a clear-cut solution at this time, but I am open to evaluating all options. I remain optimistic that advancements in AI and technology will allow us to address this more effectively over time.

Yes, I do. Our beaches are the single greatest resource we have—the foundation of why people pay a premium to live here, why families visit, and why businesses thrive. If that resource is compromised, we all lose: residents, renters, investors, and business owners alike.

We’ve seen this before. The renourishment projects in 2008 and 2017 required enormous financial investment but produced limited, short-lived results. Now, in 2025, we are again spending heavily on emergency sandbags—a reactive measure that repeats the past without solving the underlying problem. Something has to change.

The core issue is the absence of a comprehensive, long-term beach preservation plan. We need a strategy that goes beyond temporary fixes and outlines what it will take to maintain a sustainable dry-sand beach along our coastline. That means measurable goals, defined steps, and timelines—so that in eight years, when the next renourishment cycle arrives, we are ready rather than scrambling.

We cannot keep treating this as a short-term problem or push the costs to future councils and residents. We need a proactive approach now—one that brings together city leaders, state agencies, and federal partners to ensure coordinated action, secure sustainable funding, and deliver a long-range vision equal to the challenge.

I look to the Beach Preservation Ad Hoc Committee and fully support its recommendations on restoration policies, proactive erosion response, and consistent funding mechanisms. Their work provides the foundation we must build upon.

This isn’t just about sand—it’s about protecting homes, livelihoods, and the stability of our local economy. When homes or supporting structures collapse into the ocean, the impact on that homeowner is catastrophic. But the collateral damage extends much further: surrounding properties lose value, rental markets are disrupted, businesses suffer from reduced tourism, and—perhaps most concerning—insurance companies begin to withdraw from barrier-island coverage altogether.

Without decisive action, the risks are catastrophic. We must treat this as the existential challenge it is—and act with urgency, vision, and commitment.

We live on a barrier island that has historically experienced beach erosion. I agree this is a critical community issue, even if the entire beach is not affected. During high tides, several areas have little to no dry sand, which has led people to sit, relax and walk in the dunes. We need a dry sand beach at all tide levels so we can all enjoy it, our children can play on it, and turtles have a place to nest.

I also empathize with those whose homes have been damaged. Property damage to oceanfront homes could affect the entire community, including those of us who live on the back side of the island, by driving up insurance premiums. The loss of usable beach at high tide also threatens our economy, which relies heavily on tourism to help keep taxes low. It would not take much for visitors to shift their vacation destinations.

As we all know, the ocean has the final say regardless of the measures we take. I would like to re-evaluate the Beach Committee’s recommendations and take action. However, it is absolutely critical that we get help from the state. We live on a public beach that generates significant revenue, and beach expenditures should not be our sole responsibility. I am hopeful the state will step in, perhaps using surplus funds, to support renourishment.

I have spent more than a year working on the Beach Preservation Ad Hoc Committee, and Isle of Palms is not the only barrier island in South Carolina affected by erosion. As part of the committee’s work, we presented actionable items for council to approve and fund. I stand behind those recommendations to adopt a schedule and budget for beach nourishment to preserve a dry sand beach and dunes.