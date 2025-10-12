Isle of Palms City Council Candidates Respond to Questionnaire - Part 2

The Island Eye News asked the eight candidates for four open seats on the Isle of Palms City Council to share their opinions on several questions we believe are important to island residents. We asked six total questions and will publish their answers in pairs over multiple issues. You can find their responses to the first two questions in the Oct. 3 issue of the Island Eye News or online.

Here are the answers they provided for the second set of questions, presented in reverse order from the last issue. The Oct. 31 issue will feature responses in random order.

3. Do you think the current rules and regulations regarding short-term rentals on Isle of Palms effectively balance the rights of short-term rental owners with the quality of life for all island residents?

If not, what would you do to change the current system?

This is a curious way to ask this question. Not all island residents are property owners; some citizens who have the right to vote long-term rent the property in which they reside. The Isle of Palms also has full-time residents who short-term rent their property within the limits set to maintain their residency status.

That being said, the Isle of Palms does not need to change the rules regarding short-term rentals or impose a limit or cap on them. The market is driving the demand and makeup of the island, and the rules should remain the same for everyone.

I support property rights and the outcome of the referendum, reflecting the voice of the majority. Rentals have always been a part of our community. They help keep our taxes low while funding the amenities that the community and our families enjoy.

It is critical that enforcement is strong and the city ensures compliance. I believe all property owners have a responsibility to respect the community and their neighbors. The city should continue monitoring active rental license numbers, as it does monthly, and if any significant changes occur, the policy can be re-evaluated at that time.

This question is difficult to answer because the rules, as written, do not truly address “rights” for short-term rental owners. Operating a business out of a home is not a property right. Owning a home gives you the right to live there and enjoy it, but it does not automatically give you the right to run a commercial enterprise from it. A short-term rental is a business. When that business brings noise, traffic, or a steady flow of unfamiliar guests into a neighborhood, it affects every nearby homeowner’s right to peace, safety, and enjoyment of their property.

Property rights are not absolute; they exist within a legal framework meant to protect the broader community. Cities use ordinances—like zoning, licensing, and safety rules—to ensure one person’s profit does not come at the expense of their neighbors’ quality of life. I say this because I believe a business license is a privilege, not a right.

As written, our current Article 9 rules focus narrowly on occupancy limits, parking, and signage. They do not adequately consider land use or neighborhood compatibility. I believe the city should move short-term rental licensing under zoning. In practical terms, this means short-term rentals in commercial areas could be licensed more easily because that use aligns with the surrounding zoning. In residential zones, an owner seeking a short-term rental license would need to apply through the zoning process and request an exception. This is the same process for any business seeking to operate in a residential zone.

That approach would ensure fairness, transparency, and local control—protecting both homeowners’ rights and the character of our residential community.

We should always be looking for ways to improve. We can’t be complacent when it comes to the quality of life for our residents.

Overall, Isle of Palms residents want mostly the same things when it comes to quality of life. We want our families to be safe, our neighborhoods clean, and to relax in the comfort and quiet of our homes at the end of a long day. The extent to which we feel these needs are met is fairly subjective. We are all at different points in our lives, with different situations at home and different preferences. It is important to listen to all viewpoints and enact solutions that make a meaningful impact for the better. We are a small enough community that we can examine issues on a case-by-case basis. We don’t need major reform to address every issue, nor does this need to be as divisive as it has become.

Overall, I think as a community we have something very special and successful. Like any organization that goes through periods of growth, periodic adjustments are necessary. Our enforcement of rules and regulations can be more effective and certainly more proactive. We could be a little more stringent with penalties for certain violations that cause the most negative impact on residents. Our system for reporting violations and addressing them in a timely manner also needs modernization. We can achieve the outcomes and balance we are looking for without transforming our island as we’ve always known it.

× Folly Beach recently adopted a cap of 800 short-term rental licenses for full-time (non-owner-occupied) rentals. The cap has been controversial: some argue it is essential to preserve community character; others argue it restricts property rights and could stifle tourism revenue. Recent publications have indicated a steep decline in Folly Beach property values after the cap was adopted.

recently adopted a cap of 800 short-term rental licenses for full-time (non-owner-occupied) rentals. Sullivan’s Island , in contrast, prohibits vacation rentals under 30 days entirely, except for a few “grandfathered” properties. This is an extreme restriction. While it strongly favors neighborhood tranquility, it also severely limits property owners’ flexibility and income potential. Prohibition, in my opinion, is a blunt instrument and tends to generate legal, political, and equity challenges. There is also state-level pushback: proposed legislation in South Carolina would penalize municipalities that ban short-term rentals by limiting their property tax revenue or state aid.

, in contrast, prohibits vacation rentals under 30 days entirely, except for a few “grandfathered” properties. The experience elsewhere shows that caps and bans are politically and legally problematic, carry economic risk, and are often a response to gaps in enforcement rather than a substitute for it. A well-enforced, transparent approach without caps—focused on executing current ordinances—respects property owners while protecting neighbors. I do not support caps on short-term rentals because they infringe on fundamental property rights. Many families on the Isle of Palms depend on responsible rental income to maintain their homes, and restrictive caps could unfairly reduce property values. Instead, I believe our community should continue focusing on strong enforcement of existing rental rules that address issues like occupancy limits, trash management, and parking. These tools, if consistently applied, can ensure harmony between rental owners and full-time residents without taking away property owners’ rights.Improvements could include more consistent enforcement, transparent reporting, and better communication between the city, rental companies, and residents.Specifically, comparisons with other towns illustrate the challenges of caps:The experience elsewhere shows that caps and bans are politically and legally problematic, carry economic risk, and are often a response to gaps in enforcement rather than a substitute for it. A well-enforced, transparent approach without caps—focused on executing current ordinances—respects property owners while protecting neighbors.

I don’t think this would be such a contentious issue at every election if the answer were simply yes, so I do believe there can be some improvements to the current rules, regulations, and enforcement practices.

Before addressing the second part of the question, I want to state that, if elected, one of my core governing values is that the job of government is not only to enforce the will of the majority but also to protect the rights of the minority. Property owners should have the right to rent their property as long as it does not negatively impact their neighbors’ expectation of a reasonable quality of life.

“Reasonable quality of life” is a subjective term. It is not realistic to expect the same quality of life on the Isle of Palms as you would in a gated retirement community. IOP has a long history as a vacation destination, which gives the island its unique character and quality of life. We enjoy a high level of city services—police, fire, recreation, and public works—at a lower tax rate because of the vacation industry.

It is reasonable to expect a neighboring short-term rental to function as a single-family home in a residential neighborhood and not cause undue disruptions. I believe a large majority of short-term rental owners manage their properties responsibly, which brings me to my second core value: government should not penalize the majority for the actions of a few.

Several months ago, there were discussions about the number of infractions that would prompt revocation of a short-term rental license. I would like to see the three-strikes concept implemented. While a rental would not be shut down after three strikes, the owner would need to demonstrate that reasonable measures were taken to prevent the infractions to retain their license. After three strikes, the owner should appear before a short-term rental review board comprised of their peers—licensed property managers—who would determine the appropriate actions.

I respect the people’s vote in the referendum, but we still have work to do regarding short-term rentals to preserve our community. I have neighbors who are constantly upset by the short-term rental next door. The rental house has loud parties that last long into the night, lights that shine into their home, and other disturbing behavior. I also recently spoke to a short-term rental manager who prides himself on ensuring these situations do not happen at his properties.

We need better regulations—not for the good managers and responsible guests, but for those who are not. Without sound, enforceable rules, both residents’ quality of life and guests’ vacation experiences will suffer.

A few months ago, City Council revoked the license of a short-term rental based on violations of the limit on cars per bedroom. This is the only truly enforceable regulation we currently have. Residents who testified at the revocation hearing also complained about noise and light, but those issues were not considered because no citations had been issued.

Some say short-term rentals are no different from full-time residents. This is simply untrue. The code allows for penalties for nuisances not to exceed $500, but each day of such a violation is a separate offense. Therefore, a resident could be fined $182,500 in one year, while a short-term guest could only be charged for the number of days they were present.

× Clear, enforceable standards – Noise, trash, parking, and occupancy limits must be measurable and consistently enforced.

– Noise, trash, parking, and occupancy limits must be measurable and consistently enforced. Protecting neighborhood character – Engage rental managers to ensure rentals integrate seamlessly into residential neighborhoods, helping keep the Isle of Palms a family-friendly community.

– Engage rental managers to ensure rentals integrate seamlessly into residential neighborhoods, helping keep the Isle of Palms a family-friendly community. Better enforcement tools – Provide police and code enforcement with ordinances they can actually enforce, including a practical noise ordinance with decibel standards.

– Provide police and code enforcement with ordinances they can actually enforce, including a practical noise ordinance with decibel standards. Promote balance – Brand the Isle of Palms as a family-friendly destination, where residents, businesses, and visitors can all enjoy a balanced community. The Isle of Palms has ordinances and rules on short-term rentals and livability intended to balance residents’ quality of life with property owners’ rights. Owners with a short-term rental license can responsibly rent their homes, while residents deserve peace, safety, and livability in our neighborhoods.Local government’s role is to protect property rights while ensuring that one owner’s rights do not infringe on the rights of others or the well-being of the island as a whole. This includes zoning, noise ordinances, and rental regulations. Repeated resident surveys and listening sessions, along with our adopted Strategic Plan, have made it clear that the community wants stronger enforcement of livability standards.To achieve balance, I support:

4. Do you agree with IOP’s current noise ordinance? If not, how would you change it?

I have no issue with the current noise ordinance, but I understand why the police department sought a way to make it more objective in its application and enforcement. I would adjust the current draft of the noise ordinance being reviewed by the Public Safety Committee to make the applicable hours the same every day, Sunday through Saturday.

I do not see a need to modify the current noise ordinance. No one should be disturbed at night—we all want quiet for ourselves and our families, regardless of who is making the noise. The current ordinance is clearly enforceable, as demonstrated by the number of strikes issued, and the data show that noise is not a significant ongoing issue in the city. I do not support creating new ordinances unless a clear need arises.

No, I do not agree with the current noise ordinance as written. When the chief of police says an ordinance needs to be changed so that it is measurable—and therefore enforceable—I listen. If our police officers, who are charged with keeping residents and visitors safe, cannot enforce a rule, then that rule is not doing its job.

Many municipalities already have measurable noise ordinances, so there is no need for the Isle of Palms to reinvent the wheel. Yet nearly two years after this issue first went before the Planning Commission, we still do not have an ordinance that provides clear, objective standards for enforcement.

I support the Public Safety Committee’s renewed effort to amend the ordinance by introducing measurable decibel limits for nighttime hours. It is a step in the right direction. Ultimately, the entire ordinance needs to be updated so every section is enforceable and grounded in measurable standards—whether that happens piece by piece or through a comprehensive rewrite. At some point, council needs to show the resolve to finish the job and give our police the tools they need to protect the quality of life for everyone on the island.

I believe the Isle of Palms noise ordinance plays an important role in maintaining the peaceful character that residents and visitors value. Overall, the existing policy reflects the community’s desire to balance residential quality of life with a vibrant local economy. That said, as the island continues to grow and attract more activity, there may be opportunities to fine-tune certain aspects of the ordinance to ensure it remains clear, fair, and practical to enforce.

I would support periodic reviews of the policy using measurable data, community feedback, and modern sound-monitoring tools. Small adjustments, such as refining decibel limits by zone and time of day or improving public awareness of quiet hours, could help maintain consistency and transparency.

My focus would be on collaboration among residents, businesses, and city staff to ensure the ordinance continues to protect the island’s tranquility while allowing responsible enjoyment of all the Isle of Palms has to offer.

We need to be careful about overregulation. While the current noise ordinance provides a good framework, I believe, like many residents, there are opportunities to improve it. Our ordinance sets clear quiet hours and decibel limits, but enforcement can sometimes be uneven, leading to frustration.

I support finding solutions to improve enforcement and considering updates such as clearer standards for outdoor amplified music and enhanced coordination with rental managers to ensure guests are educated about expectations. The goal should be to protect residents’ quality of life while allowing responsible enjoyment of our island—balanced solutions that address behavior, not property rights.

“It shall be unlawful for any person to create, assist in creating, permit, continue, or allow the continuance of any noise in the city that is unreasonably loud or disturbing in the circumstances to a reasonable person of ordinary sensibilities, except as expressly allowed pursuant to subsections e and f of this section.”

This sounds good and served its purpose in the 1950s, when police officers were considered “reasonable persons of ordinary sensibilities.” In today’s world, police actions are challenged in court regularly. A less subjective ordinance should help reduce officers’ time spent in court defending their actions and prevent reluctance to issue citations based on subjectivity.

While this is only a portion of our noise ordinance and other areas, such as nighttime music, are addressed better, I believe we can improve the city’s noise ordinance to make it less subjective.

When the city had its first reading of a proposed noise ordinance, I wrote to council objecting to what I felt was a poorly drafted and potentially unenforceable ordinance that had largely been copied from Mt. Pleasant. This led to the Planning Commission, on which I served, receiving a request to review it.

Based on my background working with noise issues for the Navy, I reviewed several academic papers on noise ordinances, studied other community noise ordinances, and examined court transcripts where noise convictions were overturned. I felt the draft recommended by the Planning Commission was better than the current ordinance. Council decided to send the Planning Commission’s recommended version to the Public Safety Committee and ultimately rejected the proposed changes.

Residents should not feel like they live next to an outdoor concert venue when they don’t—but neither should they expect daytime noise levels to match those of a quiet subdivision in Mt. Pleasant. We need a noise ordinance that is clear and enforceable.

IOP’s current noise ordinance is ineffective and unenforceable. With the exception of amplified music, it does not differentiate by time and is completely arbitrary. The ordinance simply states that any noise that is unreasonably loud or disturbing is unlawful. Any noise at any time could be considered unreasonably loud or disturbing. Yes, if brought to trial, a judge could apply a reasonableness standard and determine if the noise was unreasonable, but as it would likely not be recorded, enforcement would be extremely difficult.

We need a noise ordinance with reasonable times and decibel limits. Our own police chief has said that without decibel limits, the noise ordinance is unenforceable. An officer writing a citation under the current ordinance would be like issuing a speeding ticket without indicating the driver’s speed. With solid leadership, we can develop a noise ordinance that is both reasonable and enforceable.

I support the intent of the city’s current noise ordinance, but I don’t believe it is strong or enforceable enough to protect residents’ peace, especially at night. Noise complaints have risen in recent years, and many more disturbances go unreported. Right now, the rules can be subjective, leaving residents, property owners, visitors, and police without clear standards.

I am pushing for an ordinance that:

Protects nighttime peace – Allows for reasonable outdoor activity during the day, but ensures that after 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, no resident is forced to hear noise from a neighboring property inside their home.

– Allows for reasonable outdoor activity during the day, but ensures that after 10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 p.m. on weekends, no resident is forced to hear noise from a neighboring property inside their home. Sets measurable standards – Uses clear, enforceable decibel limits so officers aren’t left making subjective judgment calls.

– Uses clear, enforceable decibel limits so officers aren’t left making subjective judgment calls. Balances enjoyment with livability – People should be able to enjoy their homes and yards, but not at the expense of their neighbors’ quality of life.

In short, my goal is a fair, enforceable noise ordinance that keeps the Isle of Palms a place where families, visitors, and residents can enjoy the island without sacrificing peace and quiet in our neighborhoods.