Isle of Palms City Council Candidates Respond to Questionnaire - Part 3

The Island Eye News asked the eight candidates for four open seats on the Isle of Palms City Council to share their opinions on several questions we believe are important to island residents.

We asked six total questions and have published their answers in pairs over multiple issues. You can find their responses to the first four questions in the Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 issues of the Island Eye News or online.

Below are the candidates’ answers to the final two questions, presented in random order.

5. Do you believe that IOP fire and police salaries are competitive with surrounding municipalities? If not, please address specific gaps and how you would find funds to bridge the gap. Be specific.

My vision is for Isle of Palms to once again be the safest city in South Carolina by 2030. I fully support our police and fire professionals and will not waver in that commitment.

Until the city receives the results of the Evergreen wage study, it would be premature to claim whether our pay scales are competitive. That report deserves close attention, as factors like shift schedules, overtime requirements, and benefits must be compared “apples to apples.” I want to see where any gaps exist—whether across all ranks or primarily at entry and training levels, for example.

To improve retention, I support offering education and certification incentives tied to years of service. If the study shows we’re falling behind, I am committed to finding sustainable funding sources. In the short term, I would apply zero-based budgeting to identify savings within our General Fund, which now allocates 74% to payroll. Long term, we should explore new revenue sources, such as expanding paid parking and redirecting ATAX funds currently restricted for marketing toward sustaining competitive public safety pay.

We must institute policies that ensure we attract and retain the best public safety professionals—because keeping our community safe starts with taking care of those who protect it.

No, Isle of Palms police and fire salaries are not competitive with surrounding municipalities. Our departments’ recruitment and retention challenges are clear evidence. Compensation rates lag behind neighboring cities by double-digit percentages.

This has not been made a priority, plain and simple. It needs to be. Competitive pay for our first responders is essential to safety, stability, and maintaining the high quality of life residents expect.

We need to address this through clear priorities: first, update pay benchmarks annually; second, target the largest gaps first; and third, fund adjustments sustainably. I would use a portion of hospitality and accommodations tax growth, since visitors benefit from these services, and review the General Fund for reallocation opportunities.

The city gave a wage increase to all employees in 2022. We are currently conducting a wage study to determine how our police and fire salaries compare with surrounding communities. The challenge is that it is not as simple as saying a police officer makes X on IOP and Y on Sullivan’s. There are many extras and incentives that can make the same base salary vary significantly. Once the wage study is complete, I will fully support any increase necessary to keep our police and fire departments competitive.

In the short term, there are small steps we can take to stay competitive and encourage current staff to stay while aiding recruitment. Currently, we do not use a year-for-year pay scale when someone transfers from another department. This simple change would require some adjustments to current employees’ pay but would improve our hiring competitiveness. Second, we pay for employees to earn degrees and certifications, but we do not reward them with additional pay for obtaining these credentials. We need a system that both rewards additional education and incentivizes employees to remain with the city.

I think a more important question is whether our retention rates for city employees align with defined objectives. The city hires qualified department heads, including the fire and police chiefs, to maintain effective departments. These department heads should—and ours do—set and monitor goals, including response time, retention rates, experience, call duration, and other quality-based metrics.

As a council member, I would like to know why particular metrics were chosen, what the acceptable ranges are, and why those ranges apply specifically to Isle of Palms. I would support pay adjustments based on supporting data. Our department heads monitor this type of data and occasionally present it at council and committee meetings. I would like the city to track metrics that show the quality of city services rather than the current metrics, which primarily represent the quantity of services, during council workshops.

It does us no good to compare ourselves to surrounding municipalities that are experiencing the same challenges with staff retention. This method of thinking will produce the same retention problems we face now.

Currently, the city website lists openings for firefighter, police officer, and firefighter/paramedic positions, with starting salaries ranging from $49,000 to $59,290. All of these jobs require specific certifications and physical capabilities. Let's compare them with their direct enlisted military counterpart stationed at Joint Base Charleston—someone with the credentials required to fill the Isle of Palms openings. Our city’s gross pay ranges from $15,206 to $25,498 below an E-5's gross pay equivalent.

(Source: 2025 Pay Table for an E-5 with four years’ base pay plus a dependent housing allowance based on North Charleston zip code 29404: https://www.dfas.mil/MilitaryMembers/payentitlements/Pay-Tables/Basic-Pay/EM/ and https://www.defensetravel.dod.mil/neorates/report/index.php.

Typically, civilian jobs pay better than military service, but here on Isle of Palms, they do not. While benefits—including healthcare, education, and retirement—are nearly equivalent, the pay is far from comparable. Identifying the funds required to address this gap should be part of the budgeting process, with the council determining the city’s spending priorities and making adjustments accordingly.

I firmly believe Isle of Palms is home to some of the bravest and best first responders—our fire and police personnel—who serve our community with unwavering dedication. Their commitment to our safety makes them true heroes, and I am consistently grateful for their service.

Nearly two years ago, as chair of the Administrative Committee, I led the city’s second wage study alongside the committee and city staff. This comprehensive review compared our first responder wages with those of surrounding municipalities. The study’s outcome was a significant pay increase for our fire and police personnel, with City Council approving a 14% to 19% raise. This move placed our first responders’ compensation within the top tier of the regional market.

Despite these improvements, areas remain where our compensation lags. This discrepancy has led some of our firefighters to leave for better-paying positions in neighboring communities. Addressing these gaps is essential. To that end, we are currently conducting another competitive wage study to determine the extent of the shortfall. I remain committed to ensuring our first responders are compensated at or near the highest levels in the market.

Additionally, I advocate for incentives for education and certification achievements for police and fire staff, enhanced retention efforts, and collaboration with surrounding communities to further support our personnel. Their well-being is vital to our community, and I am dedicated to providing them the resources they need to continue protecting us.

To bridge any identified compensation gaps, I propose funding necessary adjustments through careful prioritization of city expenses, pursuit of cost-saving opportunities, and reallocation of ATAX (Accommodations Tax) funds. These strategies will allow us to support our first responders without imposing undue financial strain on the city’s budget.

No, I do not believe Isle of Palms fire and police salaries are fully competitive with surrounding municipalities such as Mount Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, and Folly Beach. While recent adjustments have been made, current pay levels still lag the market by an estimated 8–12% for several key positions, particularly mid-career firefighters and patrol officers. This has contributed to retention challenges, increased overtime costs, and reduced staffing stability. We need immediate action that includes compensation, benefits, and incentives beyond pay, focusing on staffing, work-life balance, housing, training, and opportunities to enhance motivation and job satisfaction.

We also need to be proactive, not reactive, in addressing first responder compensation. Isle of Palms should be a destination of choice for talented fire and police professionals — not simply a city trying to achieve pay equivalency . To achieve this, I would direct the city to quickly complete an updated compensation benchmarking study with annual updates and implement an ongoing compensation structure that positions our community as a preferred working destination.

Going forward, we need to implement structured, predictable pay increases annually and communicate this plan to enhance retention. Funding should come from rebalancing the city budget to prioritize core services—specifically by reallocating tourism-related revenues, accommodations taxes, and parking revenues more directly to public safety. I also support pursuing county and state public safety grants and shared training partnerships to stretch local dollars further.

Salaries for our first responders—and all staff—absolutely must remain competitive. The police chief, fire chief, and human resources department should identify compensation gaps between Isle of Palms and surrounding municipalities. A wage study is underway, but ideally, future studies would be performed by the chiefs and HR to minimize unnecessary spending that could go directly to salaries.

This analysis should include base pay, call volume for IOP, call volume from automatic aid, and any incentives offered by other cities. Retaining experienced police officers and firefighters is essential. High turnover rates increase training costs, strain morale, and ultimately compromise community safety.

In addition to pay, other factors—such as adequate staffing coverage—should be addressed with first responders, as these will help retain experienced personnel. Council’s respect and appreciation for the city administrator, staff, and all first responders is essential for retention.

6. Do you believe parking and traffic on IOP have become better or worse in the last 4 years? Specifically, what plans do you have to improve traffic and parking? How would you fund improvements?

Worse. Traffic and parking have become more challenging due to the region’s rapid growth. Charleston County’s population, which was 429,000 in 2024, is expected to rise to 455,000 by 2029, bringing more cars to an island with a fixed footprint.

To improve traffic flow, I support re-striping the Connector to allow two outbound lanes, a dedicated bike lane, and a pedestrian lane that meets SCDOT safety standards. On the island, I favor clearly delineating all parking spaces along Palm Boulevard using a low-profile application—not concrete markers, to be clear. In the short term, this would eliminate confusion over which spaces are valid and reduce related slowdowns. In the long term, it would enable the identification of spaces if we were to consider a Text-to-Park model, as is used in Charleston.

For funding, I would propose restructuring the city’s paid, free, and discounted parking model to steer visitors toward Front Beach and away from residential streets, while maintaining free spaces required by state law. I would also seek financial participation from Charleston County, whose growing population contributes to visitor volume and strain on local infrastructure, as well as from SCDOT, which never delivered on former Secretary Hall’s promise to replace “temporary” concrete markers with something more aesthetically pleasing.

In short, traffic and parking can improve only through data-driven planning, regional cooperation, and smart use of revenue that prioritizes everyone’s safety.

Parking and traffic on Isle of Palms have worsened in recent years. The volume of visitors continues to grow while the island’s infrastructure and traffic management tools have not kept pace. Residents feel the strain most on weekends and holidays, when congestion limits access and safety.

Improving this requires both short- and long-term action. In the short term, we can improve traffic flow by upgrading signal timing, adding better signage at choke points, and partnering with local law enforcement for real-time traffic management on peak days.

We also need to reconsider our parking structure. Free parking should be available at the front beach and in the restaurant and commercial areas, with paid parking along Palm Boulevard. As it stands today, the current setup incentivizes visitors to avoid the commercial district and drive across the island looking for parking.

Longer term, we must work with SCDOT to explore road and intersection redesigns, particularly along the Connector. We should also pursue technology-driven solutions, including dynamic parking information systems and leveraging existing AI tools.

Funding can come from a mix of hospitality and accommodations taxes, as well as targeted state and regional grants aimed at improving coastal mobility and safety. By aligning visitor-generated revenue with the impacts visitors create, we can make measurable progress without shifting the burden onto residents.

Unfortunately, we have done very little to improve traffic and parking on IOP. We were working with the DOT on the Connector and had agreed that two lanes off the island would benefit both residents and visitors. Unfortunately, situations like this require a strong voice to gain support from surrounding communities, and our mayor should have been that voice—but he failed. He was unable or unwilling to collaborate and negotiate with neighboring communities, and the plan simply faded away in the legislative process. This simple solution would have been funded by the DOT.

Our new parking company has done a good job taking over enforcement, and I believe that is running more smoothly. But it does not address the larger problem of people searching for parking and the resulting traffic. We need to use technology to let people know where parking is available.

Since the Connector opened in 1993, greatly improving traffic, conditions have continued to decline. If we do nothing, traffic and gridlock could eventually deter people from traveling on the island, reaching a plateau. I do not believe we are there yet, so traffic will continue to worsen without action.

The city has funded multiple traffic studies over the years, and additional studies are not necessary. I support efforts to create two outbound lanes on the Connector. While this may not necessarily reduce transit times off the island, it will shift gridlock from Palm Boulevard to the Connector during peak periods, allowing residents to move more easily around the island.

There has also been a recommendation to adjust traffic flow and direction in the Front Beach area, and I believe the city should explore this option. Another area for improvement is Palm Boulevard from 21st Avenue toward Wild Dunes. Multiple options aimed at reducing congestion have been presented. Council needs to debate the pros and cons and select an alternative, as doing nothing will allow the issues to grow. I would like to see whether changes to the Connector alleviate congestion on Palm Boulevard before implementing modifications there. My goal is to fund these projects primarily through state and federal funds.

I would also like the city to explore making existing open parking areas on the island permit-only. Full-day and half-day permits could be obtained online to reduce traffic caused by visitors circling to find parking or arriving when spaces are unavailable. The cost to set up and maintain the permit system should be covered by the permit fees.

I personally feel traffic has remained the same on Isle of Palms. I’ve been commuting to the airport and Charleston AFB for more than 15 years from east of the Cooper, including over seven years from IOP. We also have two children who participate in multiple off-island activities, so between work and extracurriculars, I understand the frustration that comes with dealing with traffic.

We cannot reverse the population growth that has occurred around us. The best way to keep traffic and parking under control is to maintain parking enforcement and fully staff our police and fire departments.

Over the past four years, traffic and parking conditions on Isle of Palms have worsened, with particularly severe gridlock in 2025. On peak days, backups have extended more than two hours from Wild Dunes to the IOP Connector, severely impacting mobility on the island. To address this pressing issue, I propose a series of targeted improvements:

Reconfigure the IOP Connector with two outbound lanes off the island and one inbound lane to alleviate congestion.

Invest in smart traffic technology, including modern traffic-signal coordination and monitoring tools that use artificial intelligence to optimize flow.

Deploy police traffic control at Palm Boulevard and the Connector during peak times to maintain movement and reduce backups.

Upgrade Palm Boulevard to enhance safety, accessibility, and overall traffic flow.

Expand traveler information initiatives, such as “Know Before You Go” push alerts and dynamic message signs on approach corridors to inform drivers when parking nears capacity.

Engage a traffic consultant to provide the City Council with expert, technology-driven solutions tailored to the island’s unique needs.

Funding for these traffic and parking improvements will primarily come from grants provided by SCDOT, BCDCOG, and Charleston County for larger projects. By pairing each investment with external funding and maintaining rigorous bidding and spending discipline, we can advance these initiatives without increasing the financial burden on taxpayers.

Traffic and parking have worsened over the past four years, particularly during peak tourist weekends. The current traffic study offers an opportunity to move beyond short-term fixes. My plan would focus on the following:

Implementing enhanced smart traffic signal coordination with Mount Pleasant and SCDOT. Expanding resident-only parking zones in key neighborhoods. Improving off-island parking and shuttle options. Creating better real-time traffic communication for visitors via mobile and digital signage.

An important but often overlooked part of solving these issues is incorporating incremental input from our first responder leaders—police, fire, and emergency management —who are on the front lines of congestion, safety, and emergency access every day. These leaders have not had the exposure or voice needed to offer solutions to the City Council, and that must change. Their practical insights are essential to developing traffic management strategies that work for residents, visitors, and emergency services alike.

Funding for improvements would come through state and county transportation grants, hospitality and parking revenues, and collaboration with SCDOT to ensure IOP receives its fair share of infrastructure support. My focus is on solutions that reduce congestion while protecting resident access and safety.

As the Charleston region continues to grow rapidly, traffic and parking challenges on Isle of Palms will only intensify. Proactive and creative solutions must be explored now. The city should evaluate a realistic maximum capacity for day visitors to ensure public safety and communicate about available—or limited—parking. City Council must continue to support the 2015 parking plan. We should also work with lobbyists to seek state support, pursue available grants, and explore potential funding opportunities with neighboring municipalities.