IOP Exchange awards $54,000 in scholarships to area youth

On April 23, 2026, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club welcomed the scholarship recipients and their families to the IOP Exchange Scholarship Award Dinner. The funds were awarded to Tri-County students pursuing college degrees at their selected institutions. The event is one of the year’s highlight dinners, celebrating youth achievements and serving as the culmination of fundraising proceeds from the March 7 oyster roast, along with support from scholarship sponsors and donors.

Exchange members said they look forward each year to hearing the students’ stories of overcoming challenges. Many attendees noted the determination of the recipients, who have excelled throughout their high school years while working toward their goals.

Excellence at an early age was also recognized through the “Pay It Forward” scholarships awarded to middle school students. Robbie Cessna Berg presented five scholarships to students from the Lowcountry Youth Services Program who volunteered at various nonprofit organizations throughout the year. In keeping with the “Pay It Forward” theme, each student chose to donate half of their scholarship funds to a nonprofit of their choice.

Brian Boroff, originally from the Isle of Palms, returned to present two IT scholarships, which he has funded annually since 2019.

Pam Shaw, co-chair of the Youth and Scholarship Exchange’s Program of Service Committee, presented five ACE (Accepting the Challenge of Excellence) scholarships and five Youth of the Year scholarships.

Elizabeth Grantham, past national president of Exchange and a member of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club, announced the students who will be considered for the 2025 S.C. District scholarships. District winners will advance to the National Exchange, where a $15,000 scholarship may be awarded at the national convention in July.

Proceeds from the 2025 oyster roast funded this year’s scholarships. The club also thanked its sponsors, including Brian Boroff, Cathy Beemer, The Outpost at the IOP Marina and Quarterdeck Marinas, Jim Smitherman, Jimmy Blanchard, Andrew and Barbara Harmstone, Bob and Qwen Lowe, John and Carol Bogosian, John and Tonya McGue, Scott and Jenny Pierce, Dan and Barbara Brown, Howard and Shaye Raye, as well as numerous donors, auction participants, 50/50 ticket purchasers and oyster roast attendees.

The organization expressed appreciation for the community’s continued support of its youth-focused initiatives and another successful year of giving.