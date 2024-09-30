IOP Police Department Accepting Donations for Hurricane Helene Relief

The Isle of Palms Police Department is collecting items to be sent to areas that have been devastated by Hurricane Helene. All items being donated should be dropped off at the Public Service Building (30 J.C. Long Boulevard) by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2nd. A list of needed items can be found below.

If you would like to contribute, but can't make it to the store, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club will be happy to accept cash donations and do the shopping for you. Send an email to Kitty Riley (kittyriley50.gmail.com@ clubrunner.email) to make arrangements for your donation.

LIST OF ITEMS NEEDED:

- Sports Drinks (Powdered Packets - Non-Perishable Foods

- Hydration Packs (Powder Form) - Cleaning Supplies

- Baby Wipes - Plastic Sheeting/Tarps

- Diapers (Children & Adults) - Toothbrushes

- Baby Formula - Toothpaste

- Bug Spray - Toiletries/Sanitation items

- Sunscreen - Pet Food (Dog & Cat)

- Plastic Utensils - Hand Sanitizer

- Manual Can Openers - Sanitzer Wipes

- Trash Bags (13 Gallon or Contractor Bags) - Feminine Hygiene Products

- Heavy Duty Work Gloves

- Socks - All Sizes (unopened).