IOP Exchange Club, East Cooper Shag Club to Host Shag Lessons and Dance

On Sunday, Feb. 15, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and East Cooper Shag Club will host Shag lessons followed by a dance at the Exchange Club.

Shag lessons will be taught by Linda Walker, a well-known shag instructor on the East Coast. Participants can learn the basics or brush up on their skills before enjoying a shag dance featuring music by DJ Furman Dominick.

The partnership between the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and the East Cooper Shag Club began in January 2023 with “Shag by the Sea” and has since included four dances each year at the Exchange Club.

The entry fee for the afternoon is $10. Dance lessons will take place from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by the dance from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Exchange Club, located at 201 Palm Blvd. The event concludes with sunset views over Hamlin Creek, with views toward the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge.

“Whether you are a beginner shagger or an experienced dancer, come join the fun,” organizers said. The Feb. 15 event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Additional dances are scheduled for June 7 and Oct. 11.

“Make a year of shagging!”