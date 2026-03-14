IOP Exchange Club Oyster Roast Raises Funds for Local Scholarships

On the first warm and sunny day of the season, loyal Isle of Palms Exchange Club Oyster Roast attendees enjoyed a “delightful and delicious” day on Hamlin Creek with a full bucket of Louisiana “single select” oysters. More than 230 people gathered with friends and family, knowing they were helping the Exchange Club raise money for its scholarship program benefiting graduating seniors in the Tri-county area.

This decades-old oyster roast, named after Bud and Cecily Stack, who originated the Exchange Oyster Roast, is eagerly anticipated by club members and loyal participants. One attendee who now lives in Florida but is a native of Sullivan’s Island returns every year to be part of this worthwhile cause and “Party on the Creek.” After attending for several years, he became a member of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club three years ago and has been a major sponsor for the past two years. Another attendee from Mount Pleasant told one of the volunteers, “This is my favorite event of the year,” and thanked her for the opportunity to support local youth.

A large thank-you goes to the many volunteers who helped make the event possible, including members of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club and ROTC cadets from Wando High School. A special thank-you also goes to the sponsors of the 2026 Oyster Roast. Sponsors for this year’s event were: Oyster Level — Cathy Beemer; Lustrous Pearl Level — The Outpost at IOP Marina and Quarterdeck Marinas, and James Smitherman; Pearl Level — Jimmy Blanchard, Andrew and Beth Harmstone, Bob and Gwen Lowe, and Robbie Cessna Berg; and Marsh Level — John and Carol Bogosian, Scott and Jennie Pierce, Dan and Barbara Brown, John and Tonya McGue, and Howard and Sharye Ray. Thanks also go to the numerous donors, 50/50 ticket purchasers and oyster roast attendees who supported the event.

Stay tuned for an update to this success story, as scholarships for area seniors will be awarded April 23 at the Isle of Palms Exchange Dinner. All awardees and their families will be invited and celebrated. Thank you all for your support.