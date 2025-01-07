IOP Exchange Club to Host Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser In Memory of Bud and Cecily Stack

Expand Whittney Prasek Grey Fresh Oyster Promotion Menu A3 Restaurant Poster - 1

On March 8, 2025, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club will host its annual Bud and Cecily Stack Memorial Oyster Roast Fundraiser on the scenic banks of Hamlin Creek, offering beautiful panoramic views. Music will once again be provided by Dave Landeo.

The event will also feature an online silent auction, with a variety of local items generously donated by businesses in the Isle of Palms and Charleston area. Proceeds will benefit the Exchange Club’s Youth and Scholarship Programs of Service, which provide scholarships to high school seniors in the Tri-County area, environmental educational experiences for youth, and sponsorships of local youth soccer, basketball, and baseball teams. Last year, $35,000 in scholarships was awarded to 10 high school seniors and four middle school students for their service work.

Tickets are available online at ticketstripe.com/oysterroast. The club is returning to its original format with stand-up oyster tables. For those who need seating, three tables for eight will be available during two seatings: 2–3:30 p.m. and 4–5:30 p.m. Beer, wine, and nonalcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase.

Ticket Pricing