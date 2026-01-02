IOP Exchange Making Children’s Christmas Merrier

Members of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club once again demonstrated their generosity during the holidays by supporting Chicora School in North Charleston.

The club partnered with Dana VanHook, Darla Wiles and students from Ashley Hall to donate $1,300 toward the purchase of student uniforms for the Ashley Hall “Santa Bags,” which are distributed to Chicora students each Christmas.

Chicora School of Communications is a Title I school, with approximately 90 to 100 percent of its students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunch. Since 1999, Ashley Hall in downtown Charleston has sponsored Chicora during the holiday season by providing gift bags custom-assembled for each student. Chicora teachers help compile lists of specific needs, which may include socks, shoes, school uniforms, books and a special interest item.

The project allows Ashley Hall students to contribute to the holiday spirit by giving their time to assemble “Santa Bags” filled with donated items tailored to each child’s needs and interests. The initiative aligned well with the Isle of Palms Exchange Club’s Youth and Scholarship Program of Service, making the club a contributing partner for the Santa Bags.

Members of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club raised $1,300 at their holiday dinner to purchase uniforms in sizes 6 to 16. The Santa Bags were delivered to Chicora School on Dec. 17, 2025. Pictured is a portion of the bags delivered.

VanHook and Wiles attended the Exchange Club’s holiday dinner to thank members for their support and expressed their appreciation for the club’s generosity.