IOP Fire & Rescue Maintains ISO Class 1 Rating

Expand Credit: City of IOP

Isle of Palms Fire & Rescue received an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 1 again this year. A rating of 1 for a fire department indicates the highest level of fire protection and emergency response capabilities, as assessed by the office. The city obtained its Class 1 rating in 2017 and has maintained it every year since.

This rating is part of the Public Protection Classification (PPC) program, which evaluates fire departments and their ability to provide fire protection services.

ISO is an independent company that serves insurance companies, communities, fire departments, insurance regulators, and others by providing risk information. ISO's staff collects information about municipal fire suppression efforts in communities throughout the U.S. Class 1 represents an exemplary fire suppression program. Class 10 indicates that the area's fire suppression program does not meet ISO's minimum criteria.

City staff thanks City Council for its support and commitment to providing the necessary resources that enable our fire department to provide excellent service and promote a safer environment in our community.

Fire Chief Craig Oliverius' leadership and the entire fire department's commitment to excellence have led to this significant accomplishment.