IOP Mayoral Candidates Weigh In on Key Issues Facing Isle of Palms

The Island Eye News asked the three candidates for mayor of Isle of Palms to share their opinions on several questions important to residents. We asked six questions in total and will publish their answers in pairs over the next few issues.

Responses to the first two questions list the incumbent first, followed by the other candidates in alphabetical order by last name. In the Oct. 17 issue, the order will be reversed, with a random order used in the Oct. 31 issue.

1. Why are you running for office on Isle of Palms? What are your ideas for making life better for the residents of Isle of Palms?

There are many large, long-term projects competing for limited resources on the city’s horizon, and I would like to continue offering my help as mayor in addressing these for the benefit of all Isle of Palms stakeholders. My background and experience help me manage competing priorities while ensuring we maintain the quality of life in our part of paradise. I’m grateful for your support during my years on council and my first term as mayor, as well as the encouragement from many of you to seek another four-year term.

I would like to continue my success in delivering the same types of projects we completed or made significant progress on during my first term: drainage and stormwater improvements, beach access path enhancements including ADA access, recreation center upgrades, beach maintenance and restoration, a new public dock, increased opportunities for resident engagement, financial stewardship, improved relationships across the Lowcountry and state to pave the way for collaboration, green space around our public dock, and the Waterway Boulevard multi-use path and flood barrier project.

We must also create a strategy for implementing the complex recommendations from the Comprehensive Plan, Community Enrichment Plan, Beach Preservation Committee, and the Sea Level Rise Adaptation Plan.

When I retired more than 10 years ago, Jennie and I had already lived in many places. We chose Isle of Palms because of its community, natural beauty, and high quality of life. Living here is a true gift.

In 2018, I became involved with city government to help with a few projects. That led to serving two years on the Planning Commission and the past four years on City Council. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve.

During this time, our region has experienced rapid growth, putting increasing pressure on Isle of Palms. Residents and property owners are absorbing impacts on quality of life as well as the costs of rising demands on city services.

I’m running for mayor because I believe residents deserve better, and City Council can do more to preserve our home and prepare for future generations. We cannot stand still—we must plan ahead. Residents’ quality of life is under pressure from several areas:

Heavy traffic and neighborhood congestion from 10 million bridge crossings each year

A beach eroded to levels not seen since Hurricane Hugo

Aging infrastructure and a growing backlog of capital projects

Each of these challenges requires sustainable solutions, long-term planning, and smart investment.

I am also concerned about our financial future. You may hear that the city has $50 million in the bank, which sounds strong, but the reality is more complicated: we have more than $40 million in capital projects scheduled over the next two fiscal years, a significant project backlog, and rising expenses that outpace revenues. Our bank balance is not a financial plan. We need foresight and strategic planning to maintain fiscal health.

As mayor, I will pursue state and other external support to ensure contributions match real-world usage of public services and the beach, rather than placing the full burden on residents, property owners, and local businesses. We cannot afford to go it alone.

The mayor’s role is to work with City Council to deliver results and proactively prepare for the future. Every year we wait is a year lost. I have the experience and record to work with Council and state leaders while making sure residents’ voices are reflected in policy.

My commitments to the community include:

Protecting residents’ quality of life

Strengthening public safety and core services

Partnering with IOP businesses on investments and initiatives

Restoring and preserving the beach with stable, long-term funding

Modernizing roads, drainage, beach access, parking, and facilities

Practicing fiscal responsibility with full transparency

This is not a dress rehearsal. It’s time to collaborate and act. We are one community facing many challenges, but with an experienced leadership team and open dialogue, we can address any issue professionally and respectfully.

The future health and quality of life on Isle of Palms are at stake.

I’m running for mayor because Isle of Palms deserves leadership that puts residents first. I’m not a politician; I’m your neighbor. Every decision I make will be guided by a simple test: Is this in the best interest of our residents and our Island? If the answer is no, I won’t support it.

My priorities are clear. Short-term rentals must strike the right balance between visitors and residents. I don’t want to see endless tear-downs or cookie-cutter builds that erase our island’s character. We must preserve authenticity while protecting neighborhoods. Fiscal transparency is also essential. Residents deserve to know how every dollar is spent through clear, open budgeting.

Infrastructure improvements can’t wait. From restriping the Connector Bridge and expanding the Beach Reach shuttle, to burying power lines across the island and controlling beach erosion, we need long-term solutions that make life safer and easier. To restore our quality of life, we must reclaim our reputation as a family-friendly beach with stronger beach-etiquette rules and safer public spaces.

I will also support local business growth, strengthening partnerships that keep our economy thriving, and I will lead by listening first, ensuring residents’ voices guide decisions.

Some say my goals are lofty. I say good. Anyone shooting for mediocrity isn’t worth a bucket full of warm spit. Winners aim high! Isle of Palms deserves better, and as mayor, I intend to deliver it.

2. The beaches in many parts of the island are worse than they have ever been and worse than many surrounding communities. Do you believe this is an existential threat to the residential, rental, and business community, and what would you do to remedy this situation?

Our beach, like those along the state’s coastline, is dynamic and highly cyclical, with periods of accretion and erosion. This is especially true for an island shaped like ours, with inlets on each end and sand that moves in both directions. The city has performed extensive emergency work, including deploying sandbags, rebuilding dunes, and scraping sand, at a cost of more than $3 million.

During my first term, we established a Beach Ad Hoc Preservation Committee comprised of residents and council members. This committee met for more than a year, hearing from experts and representatives of other coastal communities. The committee defined a nourishment cycle, a desired beach profile, and a financial model forecasting the next 35-plus years.

The financial aspect can be daunting, but the sky is not falling. Our model assumes a worst-case scenario: no financial assistance, no help from Mother Nature providing bypassing shoals that typically attach to our island every few years, and no ongoing support from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. In reality, we continue to pursue every available source of assistance—federal, state, and county.

We have discussed future plans to dredge the Intracoastal Waterway every 18–24 months and deposit beach-quality sand directly on Isle of Palms. We have asked our federal lobbyists to explore funding sources and our state lobbyists to seek either an ongoing funding source for coastal communities or changes to state law to give municipalities greater flexibility in funding alternatives.

As for any future remedies or changes, I would be guided by our coastal engineers and other experts the city utilizes.

Beach erosion is a clear threat to the Isle of Palms. Our community depends on a healthy beach for residents’ quality of life, property values, rentals, and the businesses that serve both residents and visitors. Nearly three years ago, IOP entered an aggressive erosion cycle, and today our shoreline is in its worst condition since Hurricane Hugo. Unlike many other coastal communities, IOP has remained reactive rather than proactive, leaving our beach among the most stressed and vulnerable in South Carolina.

Permits for the next nourishment are only now being submitted, meaning we must endure at least one more hurricane season before relief. Current consultant estimates for a full nourishment—roughly 1.8 million cubic yards of sand—exceed $32 million. Even that may be conservative given rising mobilization, dredging, and sand costs. Yet, the city’s most recent budget does not reflect these realities, and state funding is essentially symbolic at just $1.5 million for all of South Carolina. For now, we are on our own.

The current plan—spending down the $10 million Beach Fund, asking Wild Dunes residents to contribute, and drawing from other city fund balances—is short-sighted and leaves us unprepared for the next cycle. The Ad-Hoc Beach Committee, of which I was a member, studied long-term proactive strategies in 2024 and delivered dozens of realistic recommendations to City Council for sustainable funding and modern shoreline management. Unfortunately, the council’s majority response was to shelve nearly all those recommendations in favor of “Band-Aid” solutions like scraping, sandbagging, excavating, and waiting years for the Army Corps’ spoil delivery—measures that do not solve the problem.

Here’s what I would do differently, consistent with the committee’s recommendations:

Shift from reactive to proactive beach management, adopting lower-cost, long-term strategies already in place in other coastal communities.

Establish sustainable, shared funding sources beyond the current 1% ATAX so we are not forced to drain reserves each cycle.

Aggressively pursue state and federal partnerships, making the case that IOP’s beaches are not just a local asset but a regional and state economic engine.

Invest in ongoing maintenance and modern solutions to avoid repeating the cycle of crisis management and escalating costs.

If we continue down the current path, we risk resident and visitor enjoyment, property values, and the very tourism economy that helps fund our city. If we act boldly and proactively, we can preserve the beach for residents and future generations while sharing financial responsibility with those who benefit most.

Yes, the erosion of our beaches is an existential threat, first and foremost to the residents of Isle of Palms. Our shoreline protects our homes, neighborhoods, and quality of life. When beaches disappear, residents face immediate risks — from storm vulnerability to property loss to a diminished community experience.

Unfortunately, the city has relied on expensive, short-term fixes that don’t last. After Hurricane Matthew, Isle of Palms spent $11.88 million on beach replenishment in 2017–18, placing nearly 1.6 million cubic yards of sand on the shoreline. Within a few years, much of it was gone, and that investment was “washed away.” This “rinse and repeat” model may look good in a press release, but it fails the people who live here every day.

Even where restoration has occurred, results often hurt residents. At the Citadel Beach House, we’ve seen positive results; however, renourishment at Wild Dunes has left steep escarpments and unintended consequences, making it harder for families to enjoy the beach. A healthy beach should be both a natural storm buffer and a usable community space.

When residents lose access and protection, businesses feel it too. Shops, restaurants, and service providers depend on strong local traffic and a thriving island environment. Narrower, less accessible beaches hurt the economy and the rental market alike.

As mayor, I will demand accountability and long-term sustainability by:

Directing Beach Preservation Act funds back to their intended use — dune maintenance, renourishment, and access paths — with full transparency.

Using proven, sustainable methods like sand fencing, native vegetation, and recycled Christmas trees. (We used Christmas trees after Hurricane Hugo, and it worked!)

Measuring success with real metrics, not rhetoric.

Our beaches and the dunes are the buffer that protects our homes and the foundation of island life. Residents deserve better.