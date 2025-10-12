IOP Mayoral Candidates Weigh In on Key Issues Facing Isle of Palms - Part 2

The Island Eye News asked the three candidates for mayor of Isle of Palms to share their opinions on several questions we believe are important to island residents. We asked six total questions and will publish their answers in pairs over multiple issues. You can find their responses to the first two questions in the Oct. 3 issue of the Island Eye News or online.

Here are the answers they provided for the second set of questions, presented in reverse order from the last issue. The Oct. 31 issue will feature responses in random order.

3. Do you think the current rules and regulations regarding short-term rentals on Isle of Palms effectively balance the rights of short-term rental owners with the quality of life for all island residents?

If not, what would you do to change the current system?

The short-term rental situation is largely settled for now, but it continues to resurface because it is deeply personal to many residents. I understand both sides, since short-term rentals are an important part of our local economy, yet preserving the residential character of our island is equally vital.

What concerns me most are the tear-downs that are changing the look and feel of the Isle of Palms. In just the past year, we have lost several smaller, character-filled homes along Cameron Boulevard, replaced by oversized, cookie-cutter houses built for short-term rentals. They may be profitable, but they are erasing the unique “Mayberry with a Beach” charm that defined the island I grew up on, and they are pricing young families out of our community.

I believe short-term rental licenses should be able to transfer to heirs, but a reasonable cap makes sense to maintain balance. When the referendum came up a few years ago, both sides dug in, and no one was willing to compromise. As mayor, I will encourage both sides to come back to the table and find common ground. A healthy community requires balance, civility, and compromise, where no one gets everything they want, but everyone gets a fair deal.

For transparency, the only short-term rental I personally own is in Pickens County, where this is not an issue.

Property rights are fundamental and apply equally to all property owners on the Isle of Palms—whether they are full-time residents, second-home owners, or short-term rental operators. No one group is entitled to special treatment. The challenge we continually face is how to cohabitate respectfully, ensuring that every property can be enjoyed without disrupting neighbors.

Our current short-term rental rules provide a framework that the majority of owner-operators and managers abide by diligently. We should always ensure they fully achieve the balance between property rights and quality of life. Residents have an expectation of quiet enjoyment of their homes, and that must be protected with the same vigor with which we recognize the rights of those who own and operate rentals.

My commitment is to ensure the system supports this balance. That means:

Enforcing existing rules consistently — so that well-run, non-intrusive rentals continue without issue, while disruptive operations are held accountable.

— so that well-run, non-intrusive rentals continue without issue, while disruptive operations are held accountable. Adopting measurable standards — such as reasonable quiet hours and enforcement of occupancy limits that align with practices in other coastal communities and provide clear expectations for owners, renters, and residents alike.

— such as reasonable quiet hours and enforcement of occupancy limits that align with practices in other coastal communities and provide clear expectations for owners, renters, and residents alike. Listening to both residents and rental owners — to ensure that policies are fair, transparent, and sustainable for the long term.

The goal is not to pit one group against another but to work together to ensure that everyone’s property rights are respected. All policies should be driven by the objective of keeping the Isle of Palms a livable, safe, family-friendly, and welcoming community with a high quality of life.

Our city has been a leader in managing and balancing the demands of being a vacation destination. IOP was one of the first municipalities to require business licenses for short-term rentals. We instituted occupancy limits for people and vehicles, limited the square footage of houses, and set requirements for pervious surfaces and lot coverage—all aimed at maintaining a balance for residents and rental owners.

Our residents voted in a recent referendum not to cap short-term rentals. Leading up to the vote, we conducted numerous resident listening sessions. As a result, where residents were asking for more enforcement of existing ordinances, we hired two full-time code enforcement officers focused on livability issues, a full-time short-term rental coordinator to ensure compliance with licenses and revenue requirements, and implemented new rental tracking software to identify properties not in compliance.

Ongoing, our staff prepares a monthly report detailing the number of rental licenses, the breakdown between full- and part-time residents, the total number of housing units by type, and the number of properties with and without a license. Our police also prepare a monthly report detailing livability concerns broken down by residents and renters. These reports allow us to ensure we have a handle on activity in our community. The number of active rental licenses has been very consistent over the years. My stance on this topic has been clear: monitor monthly reports, identify trends inconsistent with our historical balance of one-third full-time residents, one-third second homes, and one-third rental properties, and continue a strong focus on enforcement of our rules.

However, our enforcement staff cannot be everywhere at once—we need residents’ help. If you have a rental property nearby that you think is in violation of existing rules, please call the police non-emergency number and ask for help. If you know the rental management company, call them as well. I can assure you they want to be good representatives for their owners and are fully aware of the penalties involved. It takes all of us to ensure we maintain a balanced, livable community.

4. Do you agree with IOP’s current noise ordinance? If not, how would you change it?

Overall, I believe the current noise ordinance works well. However, I would like to see it evolve with the times, particularly by requiring commercial landscaping companies to transition from gas-powered to quieter electric equipment within one year. Homeowners would be exempt, but this small change could make a big difference in reducing unnecessary noise across the island.

The real issue is not the numbers; it is consistency and courtesy. Residents should not be woken by weed-whackers before sunrise, and construction should not run past curfew. As mayor, I will promote fair, courteous enforcement focused on respect, balance, and protecting the peaceful lifestyle that makes the Isle of Palms home.

As someone who lives on Palm Boulevard, I can also say there is nothing more frustrating than a car alarm blaring all day while a day-tripper enjoys a peaceful day at the beach. Courtesy and common sense go a long way. We can maintain a quiet, respectful environment not just through enforcement, but through cooperation and community awareness.

Every homeowner should experience quiet enjoyment of their home and a night’s sleep without disruption. On the Isle of Palms, that expectation has come under pressure because the current noise ordinance is vague and difficult to enforce. It relies on subjective standards, which puts our police officers in a tough spot and often leaves residents and rental owners frustrated.

Other nearby municipalities and coastal communities have already addressed this issue successfully with objective decibel limits and defined quiet hours to protect residential neighborhoods while giving businesses clear rules to follow. These standards not only hold up legally but also make enforcement fair, consistent, and predictable.

Our Police Department requested a noise ordinance that is enforceable and less subjective. Without objective standards, enforcement becomes a judgment call, putting personnel in a challenging position. They should have the tools to do the job effectively.

I support the current efforts of the Public Safety Committee, which is working to bring the same clarity to the Isle of Palms by updating the ordinance to include specific decibel thresholds for nighttime, along with established quiet hours across the island. This balanced approach protects residents’ quality of life, gives businesses certainty, and equips law enforcement with the standards they need to enforce the law consistently and fairly.

Yes, I agree with it because it allows our police staff to use discretion and apply common sense to situations they are called to manage. With these types of ordinances, we need to be less prescriptive. Adding new ordinances or tweaking existing ones aimed at modifying people’s behavior can be difficult to enforce and can start to make local government feel like a homeowners association with a litany of rules and regulations.

City Council reviews a monthly report from our police department detailing livability concerns, including noise. These reports currently reflect generally positive livability conditions in our community.