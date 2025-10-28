IOP Mayoral Candidates Weigh In on Key Issues Facing Isle of Palms - Part 3

The Island Eye News asked the one candidate for mayor and the five candidates running for three open seats on the Sullivan’s Island Town Council to share their opinions on several questions we believe are important to island residents.

We asked six total questions and have published their answers in pairs over multiple issues. You can find their responses to the first four questions in the Oct. 3 and Oct. 17 issues of the Island Eye News or online.

Below are the candidates’ answers to the third and final set of questions, organized by the seat they’re seeking and presented in random order.

5. Do you believe that IOP fire and police salaries are competitive with surrounding municipalities? If not, please address specific gaps and how you would find funds to bridge the gap. Be specific.

Public safety is one of the few professions where we ask an individual to put their life on the line. I’ve witnessed what that means. I sincerely believe we should treat the men and women willing to do these jobs not only with the utmost respect and dignity but also ensure they have the tools to do their jobs and are proactively and consistently compensated competitively.

I also believe public safety is the No. 1 priority and should be funded above all else.

We’ve fallen behind in competitive compensation. Part of my career experience includes managing human resources organizations and developing compensation plans for large and diverse organizations. In all instances, the guiding principle was to continuously monitor the market and adjust as needed, because retention is less disruptive and costly than losing personnel, which requires recruiting, hiring, training, and recovering lost experience and productivity. It’s table stakes for an effective organization. We should never find ourselves in a reactive position on any issue, especially with the No. 1 critical service of the city.

When I met with the fire chief and reviewed some comparisons and gaps with other departments, it became clear we are behind not only in pay but in basic compensation structure. For example, to close the gaps, we could consider compensation components that are competitive with surrounding areas, such as:

Incentive pay structure – a significant pay tool that is not being competitively applied

Pay for milestones – certification, education, training, etc.

Pay for service – for recruits who come with years of experience

Re-evaluate shift and overtime structures – possibly lower OT thresholds

Provide chiefs with discretionary funds for retention

Increase step compensation to a competitive leading position and widen bands

Consider progressive career paths – if Isle of Palms cannot offer the experience/path an employee desires, work cooperatively with other regional departments

Discourage poaching – staff poaching happens, and there are ways to address it

Continuously monitor the marketplace – no need to wait for formal compensation studies

Communicate proactively – let’s avoid being reactive

Funding starts with knowing the need, which will be quantified by year-end with the new competitive study. I see an opportunity to shift dollars from the “want to have” and “nice to have” buckets to this essential “need to have” investment in our community – safety comes first.

Specifically, our current budget process treats all functional areas and requests equally. Do we need a new city hall? No. Do we need to spend $800,000 per year on IT? No. Can we bid out other services and reduce the “sole-source” reflex to cut costs? Absolutely. Are there new and existing revenue sources we can consider that do not require a resident tax increase? Of course. This is just the tip of the opportunity. Apply that rationale across the board, and we can find the funds to address first responder pay and remain competitive going forward.

During the past four years, we have conducted two wage and compensation studies and increased salaries for our employees, especially our Isle of Palms fire and police personnel. We recently approved a third study to be completed by year-end, again primarily focused on reviewing surrounding community pay packages for public safety staff. Many municipalities have taken similar actions in recent years, causing wages to rise at an accelerated rate—for all employees, but especially for public safety staff.

Municipalities across the state and country have struggled to retain public safety employees in recent years. In the field of public safety, attracting and keeping quality personnel has never been more challenging. Departments nationwide are struggling to fill vacancies, competing not only with other departments but also with shifting worker expectations. They are seeing fewer applicants, increased competition, and greater difficulty shepherding candidates through the hiring process. Many applicants fail to meet background requirements, disqualifying them before reaching the next step. High stress and burnout, along with a generational shift and negative public perception stemming from media coverage, have made these roles less appealing, particularly for younger workers.

This experience has been no different for our community. Generally, we have maintained a low level of job vacancies in our police and fire departments, but at times we have experienced spikes in turnover and had to rely more heavily on our staff until vacancies were filled.

COVID changed many aspects of the job market, making it more difficult for leadership to manage. For our department heads and city council, it has been no different. While our fire and police jobs don’t allow for a work-from-home environment, we have tried to be creative in retaining and hiring the best employees for our community by:

Increasing the number of paid holidays

Creating greater flexibility in using paid time off

Conducting two wage studies in the past few years to guide salary adjustments compared with other municipalities; a third study is underway

Changing fire department work schedules to reduce commute time and improve work-life balance

Allowing police staff to take home a vehicle to remain competitive with other agencies, especially given long commutes

Holding employee appreciation lunches (this year’s was Oct. 17) and holiday parties

Providing one-time payments to help employees offset rising inflation

Supporting a full tuition reimbursement program

Contributing 18.56% (general government staff) and 21.24% (public safety staff) of pay annually to the state retirement program

Paying 100% of health care premiums for employees and 50% for their families

While pay isn’t the only factor affecting job satisfaction and retention, below are some of our salary actions over the past few years (the city’s fiscal year ends June 30):

July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2022 – Wage and compensation analysis study resulted in salary increases for public safety employees of 10%; general government employees, including department heads, received 7.5%. All employees were eligible for up to a 2.5% merit increase.

– Wage and compensation analysis study resulted in salary increases for public safety employees of 10%; general government employees, including department heads, received 7.5%. All employees were eligible for up to a 2.5% merit increase. July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023 – $5,000 one-time payment to all employees (Nov. 2022); cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.5% plus merit of 2.5% for general government employees and 2.4% for public safety employees.

– $5,000 one-time payment to all employees (Nov. 2022); cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 2.5% plus merit of 2.5% for general government employees and 2.4% for public safety employees. July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024 – Another compensation study resulted in salary increases for public safety employees of 14%; general government employees received 3–7% and department heads 5%.

– Another compensation study resulted in salary increases for public safety employees of 14%; general government employees received 3–7% and department heads 5%. July 1, 2024 – June 30, 2025 – All employees were eligible for up to a 3% merit increase.

– All employees were eligible for up to a 3% merit increase. July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2026 – COLA of 2.5% and all employees eligible for up to a 3% merit increase. Another compensation study recently approved and underway may be included in the FY 2027 budget.

We will continue focusing on offering a competitive total compensation package for all who serve our community. We may also need to get creative, using incentive pay, housing or gas allowances, or other forms of compensation to attract and retain quality staff. Future adjustments, depending on total cost, can be funded from tourism revenues. Additionally, we continue to partner with LENS (Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support) to provide additional support to public safety families.

If you see one of our hardworking city employees, speak to them and tell them how much you appreciate their work in keeping the island a place we all want to live.

The Isle of Palms operates on a much smaller scale than Mount Pleasant, Charleston, or North Charleston, and we simply don’t have their tax base or budgets. Our first responders start at about $50,000, below regional and national averages. Yet these men and women protect a barrier-island city that grows from 5,000 residents to more than 30,000 on peak summer weekends, so the level of responsibility far exceeds the size of our payroll.

Historically, the Isle of Palms has been viewed as a starter department. We train excellent firefighters and officers but often lose them when larger municipalities offer higher pay or housing incentives. That cycle needs to change.

To retain talent, we must think creatively. I support exploring city-subsidized housing or multi-family properties for public safety personnel so they can live on the island and become part of the community. I would also study the feasibility of a city-backed home loan program modeled after VA loans to help first responders purchase homes locally.

To fund these initiatives, we must spend smarter, not just spend more. Millions have gone into short-term beach renourishment projects that quickly erode. With better auditing and accountability, we can redirect savings toward competitive wages for our police and firefighters.

As mayor, I’ll prioritize fiscal responsibility, smarter spending, and a Residents First approach that invests in the people who protect our island every day.

6. Do you believe parking and traffic on IOP have become better or worse in the last 4 years? Specifically, what plans do you have to improve traffic and parking? How would you fund improvements?

We could start by asking the residents who have moved off the island because of traffic that question. Yes, it’s worse. It should not take hours to get off the island or go to the grocery store. Increasingly, we hear anecdotal instances where residents have skipped a night out, a trip to the grocery store, going downtown for dinner, or even a walk in the neighborhood due to traffic.

It’s obvious traffic has increased because of the exploding growth in the regional population, more vacationers, and growth in the worker and business population transiting the island to provide services. There are 10 million bridge crossings per year to and from Isle of Palms on the Connector and Breach Inlet. Add a sunny weekend day, and you have a two-hour wait and clogged neighborhoods from people racing home.

Meanwhile, the IOP resident population has not grown, and we’re asked to accept the impacts to our quality of life.

In the past four years, nothing has changed to address this, and it’s only going to get worse. Coastal communities have been addressing growing demands in many ways—they may not solve all the demand but can reduce the impacts.

Some tangible opportunities to consider and push for on IOP include:

Connector reconfiguration – Two lanes outbound could increase the exit volume off IOP by 1,200 cars per hour. Imagine the impact on neighborhood cross traffic. This is an option that can be pursued differently.

– Two lanes outbound could increase the exit volume off IOP by 1,200 cars per hour. Imagine the impact on neighborhood cross traffic. This is an option that can be pursued differently. High-volume day traffic control – Officers could direct traffic and assist with flow beyond what traffic signals can do. Sullivan’s Island does this effectively on busy days.

– Officers could direct traffic and assist with flow beyond what traffic signals can do. Sullivan’s Island does this effectively on busy days. Additional traffic light coordination – This could increase flow off the Connector in Mount Pleasant. Discussions are underway.

– This could increase flow off the Connector in Mount Pleasant. Discussions are underway. Neighborhood cross-traffic protection and policy – Speeding, gridlock, and excessive cross traffic occur in neighborhoods, creating safety issues.

– Speeding, gridlock, and excessive cross traffic occur in neighborhoods, creating safety issues. Palm Boulevard reconfiguration – This has been drawn out by SCDOT for nearly a decade. It’s time to actively pursue and consider what this might offer.

– This has been drawn out by SCDOT for nearly a decade. It’s time to actively pursue and consider what this might offer. Adopt available traffic technology, signage, and applications – These can help identify parking vacancies and reduce cross traffic.

Funding some of the larger initiatives would require a cooperative effort with IOP, SCDOT, and Mount Pleasant since most of these impact state roads. All are doable. Local items—traffic control, technology, neighborhood cross traffic—are either policy-driven or not big-ticket investments.

Traffic on our island has been an issue for many years. How many of you remember when there was only one way on and off via Sullivan’s Island? Back then, we only maneuvered Palm Boulevard or Coleman Boulevard instead of now also using the Connector.

Typically, every weekend from Memorial Day to Labor Day—with some additional spikes at other times—we welcome upwards of 25,000 visitors. As a result, during the past four years, before and after each tourist season, I have met with representatives from numerous area partners—Mt. Pleasant, Sullivan’s Island, Folly Beach, Charleston County, SCDOT, ABC News 4, Explore Charleston, and others—to prepare for and debrief on traffic and safety issues associated with our busy season. These meetings typically occurred in March and October each year. This group reviewed many ideas focused on improving traffic flow and alleviating congestion. Some ideas implemented in the past four years include:

Adding signage in Mt. Pleasant showing County Park parking availability.

Collaboratively developing the ABC News 4 “Know B4 You Go” social media campaign, including traffic updates, parking, safety tips, and beach regulations for IOP and surrounding beaches.

Reviewing CARTA shuttle ridership and how to market the service effectively.

Using off-duty county sheriff staff to direct weekend traffic on IOP.

Changing the entrance to the IOP County Park to process payment faster and reduce congestion.

Adding SCDOT traffic cameras to assist residents and visitors with congestion.

Coordinating closely with Sullivan’s Island and Mt. Pleasant police on light timing and staffing.

Our parking plan, which protects residential areas and includes associated signage, has been in place for several years and directs visitors where to park and where not to park. I will continue to focus on working with our community partners as we look for additional improvements. Any funding necessary for improvements could come from SCDOT, Charleston County, grants, or IOP.

Traffic and parking have worsened over the past four years. Mount Pleasant continues to grow at one of the fastest rates in South Carolina, adding more than 4,000 new residents a year, and that growth directly impacts our island. Every new subdivision east of the Cooper means more weekend traffic on the Connector, and there is only so much infrastructure a small barrier island like ours can handle.

We have already maximized parking along Palm Boulevard. Turning residential side streets into parking lots is not an option. The long-term solution must focus on moving people, not cars.

I support expanding the Beach Reach Shuttle as a core part of our transportation plan. My proposal eliminates parking on Palm Boulevard between 21st and 41st avenues, making access in that corridor shuttle- or rideshare-only. To make it work, CARTA must operate the shuttle daily, not just on weekends, and the Connector Bridge should be reconfigured to include a reversible express lane that serves both emergency use and the shuttle system.

I have already spoken with CARTA representatives this year, and as mayor I will escalate this issue with Columbia, Charleston County, and Mount Pleasant. The financial burden should not fall solely on Isle of Palms residents. Funding should come from state and regional partnerships and potentially structured parking fees for nonresidents.

I live on Palm Boulevard and see the problem daily. Isle of Palms is a city, not Mount Pleasant’s playground, and it is time we are treated that way.