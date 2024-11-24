IOP Parking Permits Go Digital

What's New and What's the Same?

NEW

No more physical decals! PCI Municipal Services will be using your license plate to determine if you have a permit.

If you applied before 4/1/2024, you’ll register in- person or by clicking the links below at www.parkiop.org.

APPLY FOR A RESIDENT PARKING PERMIT

APPLY FOR A PART-TIME RESIDENT PARKING PERMIT

If you applied after 4/1/2024, you’ll be sent a renewal link to your email on file with PCI.

SAME

Your required documents:

Proof of residency (i.e. a current bill with your name and IOP address)

Vehicle registrations for ALL vehicles you’d like to add (including golf carts and LSVs)

Types of Permits

Full-time

Unlimited number of vehicles (if you have more than 4, email us to manually add your extra vehicles)

Valid in Residential Parking Districts Offers free parking at Municipal lots on Pavilion Dr and IOP Marina

No fee for permits

Part-time

Up to 4 vehicles can be added to your account

Valid in Residential Parking Districts Offers free parking at Municipal lots on Pavilion Dr and IOP Marina

No fee for permits

Short-term Rental

Required for renters to park along the right-of- way adjacent to house

Must provide a valid IOP renters license Hangtags are $15 each

Timeline

Residents will receive an email in the beginning of January to apply for their resident parking permits.

PCI will issue warnings for the month of January, after which if your permit is not up to date, you may be subject to a ticket.

The City and PCI will host a Tech at the Rec Event on December 11 at 5pm to provide technical assistance to residents who need help renewing their resident parking permits.

﻿Mark your calendar!

﻿