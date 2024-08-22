IOP PD Partners with MADD South Carolina for “Saturation Saturday” to Prevent Impaired Driving

The Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) will be conducting a traffic safety saturation detail which will conclude with two traffic safety check points for “Saturation Saturday” on August 24, 2024. IOPPD is one of more than a dozen law enforcement agencies throughout South Carolina participating in this statewide effort to protect the community against impaired driving. "Saturday Saturday" is held in partnership with MADD South Carolina.

The safety checkpoints will be conducted at the following locations from Saturday evening August 24th into Sunday morning August 25th: