IOP Rec. Depart. to host a Sports Analytics Speaker in May

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Isabel Alfonso, Sports Analytics, Syracuse University, on Wednesday, May 28, at 5:00 p.m. Isabel grew up in Mount Pleasant, and recently graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Sport Analytics and two minors in Exercise Science and Sports Management. While at Syracuse, she worked with the football team for three years. She is currently pursuing a career in the NFL and the NBA.

Sports analytics utilizes data and statistical methods to gain a competitive edge in sports; it impacts player performance, team strategy, and business operations. It involves the collection, analysis, and interpretation of data related to athletes, games, and fan behavior, which combined helps make informed decisions. The field is rapidly evolving, and the data is used to optimize player performance, game strategies, and enhance revenue generation for sports organizations. Isabel shared that “sports analytics is even used to develop athlete diets and to help prevent injuries."

Details: