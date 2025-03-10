IOP Rec. Department Hosts Educational Tree Hugs Stroll & Learn

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Art & Cars in the Park on Saturday, April 12, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event will feature:

Art Show

Car Show - hot rods, muscles, antiques, collectibles, and special interest cars

Live Music - Blue Plantation Band

Food Trucks

Specialty Vendors

Bilingual Book Walk, Tree Hugs, Ribbon Cutting Ceremony 10:30 a.m.

Educational Tree Hugs Stroll & Learn 11:00 a.m.

Following the Tree Hugs Book Walk and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 11:00 am, join Arborists, Ash Connelly, VP & Lead Arborist, Charleston Tree Experts and Gerald Benoit, Arborist, Gerald Benoit ISA LLC; Matt Simms, Zoning Administrator, City of Isle of Palms; Susan Hill Smith, Isle of Palms Clean-up Crew; and members of the Isle of Palms Environmental Committee for an educational Tree Hugs Stroll and Learn.

Topics will include:

Benefits of Trees – social, communal, environmental, and economic.

All About Palms – selection, planting, and maintenance.

Mature Tree Care – routine maintenance, tree inspection, mulching, fertilizing, and pruning.

Other Fun Facts and Interesting Tidbits

According to Gerald Benoit, “A thousand forests started with one acorn.” At a minimum, one oak tree reduces erosion and protects soil from the elements, provides valuable shade, produces acorns which are a high-protein food source for a wide array of wildlife, provides a renewable wood source, provides habitats for wildlife and insects, enhances carbon sequestration, improves air quality, aids in water conservation and more. Every tree counts!

Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.