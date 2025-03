The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the Annual Community Yard Sale on Saturday, March 22 from 8 a.m to 11 a.m.

Over 50 vendors will be selling used or ‘like new’ items on Hartnett Boulevard between 27th and 29th Avenue just outside of the Recreation Center. The sale of retail items will not be permitted.

For more information, contact Kelsey Marsh at 843-886-8294 or visit www.iop.net.