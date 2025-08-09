IOP Rec. Dept. Announces 2025 Fall Speaker Series Line up

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department has announced a new fact-filled lineup for the 2025 Free Fall Speaker Series.

The series will highlight coastal living, marine life appreciation, and eco-friendly themes with a focus on preservation and conservation. It will explore the rich history of the Lowcountry, from the Native Americans who lived, hunted and fished these lands to the pirates who plundered the coasts.

In addition, the program will feature a mini-series on the Fourth Age of Life and provide upcoming high school seniors with an edge in the college application process and scholarship searches.

Each event will be held at the IOP Recreation Center (24 28th Ave.) beginning at 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 2

Navigating the College Application Process with Lisa Gastaldi, Lowcountry College Counseling

Monday, Sept. 15

Charleston’s Unique Fishery and How We Protect It! Plus, Fishing Tips per Season with Barrier Island Eco Tours

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Aging Lightly: “Let’s Talk About and Prepare for Care in the Fourth Age of Life” with Kathryn McGrew, Ph.D.

Monday, Sept. 29

“Word on the Water”: How Healthy Are Our Waterways? with Andrew Wunderly, executive director and waterkeeper, Charleston Waterkeeper

Wednesday, Oct. 15

Trusts, Probate Process and More with Joshua Hooser, attorney at law, Hooser Legal Counsel LLC

Wednesday, Oct. 22

Snakes, Lizards, Turtles, Alligators and More with Parker Gibbons, Barrier Island Eco Tours

Monday, Oct. 27

Native Americans of the South Carolina Lowcountry with Barrier Island Eco Tours

Thursday, Nov. 6

Financial Planning with Dimi Matouchev, CFP, CPWA, AAMS, financial advisor, and Andrew S. Ross Jr. (Drew), financial advisor

Monday, Nov. 10

Sharks in the Shallows and Deep with Capt. Joseph Barrier, Island Eco Tours

Monday, Nov. 17

Lowcountry Pirates Who Darkened Our Waterways and Traded at Our Ports with Barrier Island Eco Tours

Monday, Jan. 26

Charleston Barrier Islands with Barrier Island Eco Tours

Visit IOP.net for more info.