IOP Rec. Dept. Announces Grand Opening of New Playground

Expand IOP REC PLAYGROUND GRAND OPENING - 1

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host a Grand Opening Ceremony for the new playground on Thursday, May 15, at 3:30 p.m. just before the Isle of Paws Music Festival (4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.). The event will include a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, selfie station, free giveaways (while supplies last), face painting, and food trucks.

The new playground design will include popular island favorites from the previous design and new structures and a new super bouncy surface. The new structures are for kids of all ages to enhance physical activity and functional mobility, spark creativity, further develop sensory motor skills, encourage socialization, and provide fun and engaging play.

The focal point of the playground is the Adventus Tower. The Adventus Tower modular design has climbers, slides, sensory activities, transfer platforms that make it easier for children to transfer from one mobility device to the others, and SureGrip climbers to provide extra support as young thrill seekers embark on their ascent to the top. On the ground level, the tower includes a sign language chart and a colorful xylophone!

In addition to other fun and exciting features, the playground also includes a VistaRope® play system which is a collection of rope-based play activities and Fun Form flowers that connect one feature to another so kids can hop along creating colorful fairy-tale adventures with every leap.