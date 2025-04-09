IOP Rec. Dept. Free Sea Stroll & Learn Offers an Exciting Line Up of Educators in 2025

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the third annual Sea Stroll & Learn series from May through November. The program is free and open to both residents and visitors.

Participants will gather at the 25th Avenue beach access and walk the beach for about 45 minutes while engaging with local experts on a range of environmental and wildlife topics.

2025 Sea Stroll & Learn Schedule:

May 8, 8:30 a.m. — Birding! Charles Donnelly, Holy City Birding

Listen and observe various bird species up close through a telescopic lens.

Learn to identify each species by markings, habitat, diet, and more.

Discover the critical role birds play in the ecosystem.

Last year, participants identified 19 distinct species during this stroll.

June 12, 7:30 a.m. — Sharks of IOP and Why We Should Love Them Barrier Island Eco Tours

Learn fun facts about common shark species in the area.

Understand important shark conservation efforts.

Leave with safety tips for interacting with sharks—for your safety and theirs.

July 10, 7:30 a.m. — Sea Turtles Mary Pringle, Island Turtle Team

Hear the latest updates and nesting statistics from the team.

Learn how to identify turtle tracks and nests, and how they're marked and protected.

Know what to do if you spot tracks, a nest, or turtles in distress.

Gain the knowledge needed to help protect the turtle population.

Aug. 14, 7:30 a.m. — Community Science Britney Prebis, Community Science Manager, Charleston Waterkeeper

Explore the impact of microplastic pollution on our oceans and waterways.

Walk away with insights into this often-invisible environmental challenge.

Sept. 18, 7:30 a.m. — Waterway Stewardship Harriott Parker, Director of Development and Stewardship, Charleston Waterkeeper

Discover how you can make a positive impact through science, advocacy, and hands-on stewardship.

Learn actionable steps you can take for a cleaner water future.

Oct. 9, 7:30 a.m. — Life Under the Water Barrier Island Eco Tours

Learn fun and useful facts about marine life, including what to touch and what not to.

Gain practical knowledge about safely handling marine animals.

Explore the diversity of life beneath the waves.

Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m. — South Carolina Lowcountry Plants and the Insects and Wildlife They Support Barrier Island Eco Tours

Understand the vital role native plants play in the ecosystem.

Learn the difference between indigenous and invasive plants.

Discover which plants support specific insects and wildlife—and where to plant them.

Visit IOP.net, Facebook, or Instagram for the latest updates and events.