IOP Rec. Dept. Kicks Off the 2025 Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam in June

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam series will kick-off June 19, 2025, and will continue the third Thursday of each month through October. Each event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the IOP Recreation Center.
The event will feature local farmers, artisans, crafters, specialty vendors, food trucks, live music, family friendly activities, and more!
Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam schedule:
- June 19
- July 17
- August 21
- September 18
- October 16
Visit IOP.net for more info.