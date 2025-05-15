IOP Rec. Dept. Kicks Off the 2025 Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam in June

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam series will kick-off June 19, 2025, and will continue the third Thursday of each month through October. Each event runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the IOP Recreation Center.

The event will feature local farmers, artisans, crafters, specialty vendors, food trucks, live music, family friendly activities, and more!

Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam schedule:

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 18

October 16

Visit IOP.net for more info.