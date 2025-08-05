IOP Rec. Dept. to Host Flower and Plant Design Workshop Series

Expand flower arranging insta - 1

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host Flower Power, a flower and plant design workshop series, beginning Monday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. with Basic Flower Arranging with Cut Flowers. The series will continue on select Mondays at 10 a.m. through April 7, 2026.

In fun, hands-on classes, interior designer and instructor Elizabeth Newman will share tips and tricks that use nature to add life and color to any home for various seasons and everyday decorating.

“Flowers and plants really add a special touch to your home, so we will discover beautiful ways for you to keep your home full of life,” Newman said.

During each workshop, Newman will also discuss long-term care for each creation so students can maximize the impact of their art.

The cost is $20 per date for Isle of Palms residents and $25 for non-residents. Each workshop will be held at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave.

Schedule:

Sept. 8 – Basic Flower Arranging with Cut Flowers

Oct. 6 – Fall Doorstep Arrangements & Centerpieces

Oct. 20 – Holiday Centerpieces, Wreaths, Garlands

Jan. 12 – Cacti and Succulents

Feb. 9 – Plant Propagation

March 9 – Green Plant Pots

April 7 – Spring Flower Arrangements

Visit IOP.net, Facebook, and Instagram for the latest events and happenings.