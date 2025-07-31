IOP Rec. Dept. to Host Mahjong Tournament and Lessons

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Center will host a Just for Fun unranked Mahjong tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

Seats are limited, and the cost to play is $5. The Isle of Palms Recreation Department will provide lunch and prizes for first-, second- and third-place winners.

To register, all players must call the Isle of Palms Recreation Center at 843-886-8294 or visit IOP.net.

Beginning in September, Isle of Palms Recreation will also offer Mahjong lessons with Barbara Lassiter for beginner players at noon and intermediate players at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $100 for residents and $105 for nonresidents for four classes per level.

The Isle of Palms Recreation Center is located at 24 28th Ave.

Visit IOP.net for the latest events and happenings.