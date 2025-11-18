Men’s Center Wins Isle of Palms 9–12 Rec Soccer Championship

The Men’s Center completed an unbeaten season in the Isle of Palms 9–12 Recreation Youth Soccer League, securing the 2025 championship with an 8–2 victory over Rough House Pictures.

The team included:

Coaches - Head coach Steve Beck led the team, with assistant coaches Ben Boisson and Daniela Gambino

Players - Doran Kubinski, Emma DeBiasi, Josephine Smith, Fulton Smith, Gianluca Gambino, Cooper Bitting, Lou Bowman, Poppy Hoverman, Max Prod, and Allison DeBiasi.

Congratulations to all players, coaches, families, and sponsors for a spirited season and great sportsmanship throughout.