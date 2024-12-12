IOP Recreation Department Announces 2025 Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam Schedule with a Call for Vendors

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department announced that its Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam series will start June 19, 2025 and continue the third Thursday of each month through October. The event will feature local farmers, artisans, crafters, specialty vendors, food trucks, live music, family-friendly activities, and more.

Farmer’s Market & Food Truck Jam schedule:

June 19

July 17

August 21

September 18

October 16

Each event will run from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center. Vendor and food truck applications are now open on IOP.net.