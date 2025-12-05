IOP Recreation Department Announces 2026 Free Speaker Series By Staff

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will launch its 2026 Free Speaker Series on Saturday, Jan. 10, offering residents and visitors a robust lineup of educational, health, nature and community programs throughout the year.

The series opens with Ladies Fishing and Coastal Skills, presented by Barrier Island Eco Tours at 10:30 a.m. The program is designed as a hands-on indoor and outdoor experience, teaching participants how to identify edible plants, select rods and reels, choose the right rigs, harvest shellfish, cast nets, tie nautical knots and learn about coastal wildlife.

The 2026 slate features a diverse mix of experts, including physicians, financial advisors, attorneys, artists and naturalists. Topics range from estate planning and cybersecurity to healthspan and longevity, South Carolina birds, sea turtles, arthritis, herpetology and the history of Charleston’s barrier islands. Several sessions will include lunch, provided at no cost.

The long-running speaker series will continue through May before taking a summer break. Events will resume in September, with a full list of fall speakers expected to be announced in August. All programs are free and open to the public.

"We’re excited to offer another year of educational and engaging topics that appeal to all ages," the Recreation Department said. “This series is one of our most popular community traditions, and we encourage everyone to attend.”

Events take place at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave. Updates and new announcements will be shared regularly on IOP.net and the city’s social media channels.

2026 Speaker Series Schedule