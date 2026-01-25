IOP Recreation Department’s Free Sea Stroll & Learn Offers Exciting Lineup for 2026

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the fourth annual Sea Stroll & Learn series from May through November on the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m.

The free program is open to residents and visitors. Participants will gather at the 25th Avenue beach access and walk the beach for approximately 45 minutes while engaging with local experts on a variety of coastal and environmental topics.

2026 Schedule:

May 14 — Birds

Charles Donnelly, Holy City Birding

June 11 — Life Under the Water

Mike Frees, Barrier Island Eco Tours

July 9 — Sea Turtles

Mary Pringle, Island Turtle Team

Aug. 13 — Sea Foam, Algae, Fleas and Other Curiosities

Barrier Island Eco Tours

Sept. 10 — Stingrays

Barrier Island Eco Tours

Oct. 8 — Surf Fishing From the Sand

Barrier Island Eco Tours

Nov. 12 — Whales

Barrier Island Eco Tours

For the latest events and updates, visit iop.net or follow the City of Isle of Palms on Facebook and Instagram.