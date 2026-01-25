IOP Recreation Department’s Free Sea Stroll & Learn Offers Exciting Lineup for 2026

The City of Isle of Palms Recreation Department will host the fourth annual Sea Stroll & Learn series from May through November on the second Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m.
The free program is open to residents and visitors. Participants will gather at the 25th Avenue beach access and walk the beach for approximately 45 minutes while engaging with local experts on a variety of coastal and environmental topics.
2026 Schedule:
May 14 — Birds
- Charles Donnelly, Holy City Birding
June 11 — Life Under the Water
- Mike Frees, Barrier Island Eco Tours
July 9 — Sea Turtles
- Mary Pringle, Island Turtle Team
Aug. 13 — Sea Foam, Algae, Fleas and Other Curiosities
- Barrier Island Eco Tours
Sept. 10 — Stingrays
- Barrier Island Eco Tours
Oct. 8 — Surf Fishing From the Sand
- Barrier Island Eco Tours
Nov. 12 — Whales
- Barrier Island Eco Tours
For the latest events and updates, visit iop.net or follow the City of Isle of Palms on Facebook and Instagram.