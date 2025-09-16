City of Isle of Palms Seeks Public Input on Mobility Study

The City of Isle of Palms, in partnership with the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments (BCDCOG), is conducting a Mobility Study to evaluate the island’s current bike and pedestrian infrastructure. Residents, visitors and business owners are invited to a drop-in style open house to learn more about the study, ask questions and provide feedback. BCDCOG representatives will be on site to share information and answer questions.

An online survey is also available through Oct. 31, 2025, at www.iop.net or by scanning the QR code on the event flyer.

Residents can also attend an Open House on Monday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center, 24 28th Ave.

The study aims to identify safety concerns, connectivity gaps and maintenance issues to help guide future improvements. Community input will play a key role in shaping recommendations.

Funding for the study is provided by Explore Charleston through the city’s accommodations tax revenue.

For more information, contact the city at hello@iop.net.