IOP VFW Post 3137 Hosts Coast Guard Members for Cornhole Tournament and Family Day

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3137 on the Isle of Palms recently welcomed more than 70 members of the U.S. Coast Guard Base Charleston — along with their families — for a day of relaxation, friendly competition and community connection.

The event, which featured a cornhole tournament and lunch at the oceanfront post, was coordinated by Bob Patterson, the post’s current patriotic instructor, and George Page, past VFW Auxiliary president. Patterson, who served in the Coast Guard from 1976 to 1982, said the post is proud to support active-duty service members and their families.

Among those attending were Capt. Eric Jones, commanding officer of Coast Guard Base Charleston; Command Master Chief Matt Valenti; Lt. Commander Doug Wood of Base Operations; and Chief Warrant Officer Matthew Kulesza, who served as the morale officer overseeing the Coast Guard family event.

Capt. Jones noted that Coast Guard Base Charleston has a workforce of 275 members and supports 11 local tenant units, including seven major commands. The base provides depot-level mission support for operational partners across South Carolina, Georgia and northern Florida. Charleston is also poised to become a major future hub for the Coast Guard, with plans to homeport up to 10 major cutters. Construction is underway on several new facilities at the former naval complex on the Cooper River.

The cornhole competition drew enthusiastic teams, with “I Have a Dog Named Scout” — Ashley and Ryan Morris — taking home the top prize. The runners-up, “Stonies,” featured Calan Keller and Braden Walters. Winners enjoyed a celebratory prize and the requisite bragging rights.

After the awards ceremony, attendees and volunteers gathered for a casual lunch of hamburgers and hot dogs. Capt. Jones expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality shown by the VFW and the Isle of Palms community.

