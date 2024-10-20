IOPPD Awarded Law Enforcement ﻿Mental Health and Wellness Act Grant

The U.S. Department of Justice's Community Oriented Policing Services Office has awarded the Isle of Palms Police Department (IOPPD) the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Grant. Totaling $90,036, the grant will fund projects that will improve the delivery of and access to mental health and wellness services for law enforcement, through the implementation of peer support, training, family resources, suicide prevention and other wellness programs.

IOPPD will use some of the funds to purchase an app for all officers and their family members to access mental health resources in real-time.

Additionally, the department will partner with Columbia College to become the first trauma-informed agency in South Carolina.

The remainder of the grant will be used to help IOPPD host free mental health training on the island for all state officers. The department aims to partner with Wild Dunes Resort for the training.