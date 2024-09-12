IOPPD Leadership Receives FBI-LEEDA Trilogy Award

Expand Credit: City of IOP

Lt. Robert Forsythe and Sgt. Matthew Storen of the Isle of Palms Police Department completed the Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) Leadership Trilogy course on August 16, 2024.

Within the course, they trained in supervisor, command and executive-level law enforcement leadership. FBI-LEEDA aims to strengthen leaders in law enforcement and improve their management practices.

Lt. Forsythe and Sgt. Storen are the first members of the Isle of Palms Police Department to receive this award.