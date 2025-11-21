IOPPD Shares Tips to Keep Packages Safe This Holiday Season

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday mark the start of a busy delivery season — and with it, a spike in package thefts. Police say most thefts occur between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

The Isle of Palms Police Department is encouraging residents to take precautions to keep holiday gifts secure and out of “the Grinch’s” hands.

× Tips to Prevent Package Theft Consider alternate delivery locations. Have packages sent to a neighbor who is home during the day or to your workplace, if permitted.

Require a signature. USPS Signature Services ensure packages are handed directly to someone at the delivery location.

Use security cameras. Internet-enabled cameras allow you to monitor your property from anywhere and can deter would-be thieves.

Use Amazon Hub Lockers. Instead of leaving packages at your doorstep, you can have them delivered to a nearby secure locker. Once delivered, you’ll receive a six-digit pickup code. Amazon Lockers near Isle of Palms include: Circle K, 1305 Long Grove Dr., Mount Pleasant Whole Foods, 923 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Provide delivery instructions. UPS My Choice and FedEx Delivery Manager allow you to direct drivers to leave packages in less visible locations, such as a back door, lockbox, or with a neighbor.

Opt for in-store pickup. This can help you avoid shipping fees and ensures the item goes straight into your hands.

Sign up for delivery alerts. USPS Informed Delivery provides digital previews of incoming mail, while UPS and FedEx offer text and email notifications.

Request signature-required deliveries. Retailers can require a signature to ensure packages aren’t left unattended.

If Your Package Is Stolen

Verify delivery. Contact the shipping company to confirm the package was delivered and to ensure a neighbor or building manager didn’t pick it up on your behalf.

Contact the retailer. Stores vary in how they handle stolen packages, so check their policies.

Contact the shipping company. Some carriers require the sender to initiate a claim, but notify the shipper as soon as possible since claims have deadlines.

Check your credit card benefits. Many credit cards offer purchase protection for lost or stolen items.

Check your insurance. Homeowners and renters policies may cover stolen packages, though deductibles may limit their usefulness.

Residents with questions can call the Isle of Palms Police Department at 843-886-6522. To file a theft report, contact the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center’s non-emergency line at 843-743-7200.