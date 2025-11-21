IOPPD Shares Tips to Keep Packages Safe This Holiday Season

×
Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday mark the start of a busy delivery season — and with it, a spike in package thefts. Police say most thefts occur between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.
The Isle of Palms Police Department is encouraging residents to take precautions to keep holiday gifts secure and out of “the Grinch’s” hands.
×
If Your Package Is Stolen
- Verify delivery. Contact the shipping company to confirm the package was delivered and to ensure a neighbor or building manager didn’t pick it up on your behalf.
- Contact the retailer. Stores vary in how they handle stolen packages, so check their policies.
- Contact the shipping company. Some carriers require the sender to initiate a claim, but notify the shipper as soon as possible since claims have deadlines.
- Check your credit card benefits. Many credit cards offer purchase protection for lost or stolen items.
- Check your insurance. Homeowners and renters policies may cover stolen packages, though deductibles may limit their usefulness.
Residents with questions can call the Isle of Palms Police Department at 843-886-6522. To file a theft report, contact the Charleston County Consolidated 9-1-1 Center’s non-emergency line at 843-743-7200.